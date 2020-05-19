comscore OnePlus to disable X-Ray camera feature via software update
OnePlus to disable X-Ray camera feature via software update

The company will roll out software update in the next few days to fix the issue.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 8:01 PM IST
oneplus 8 pro

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be disabling the camera filter on the 8 Pro. The company mentioned this through its post on Weibo, few days after the internet went crazy about the feature. The fourth color filter camera sensor on the setup initially felt like the least interesting part of the phone. But it actually has a secret ability which was recently discovered. The phone can actually “see-through” certain plastic materials when using this particular lens. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash; next sale on May 29

As per a recent tweet by Ben Geskin, the OnePlus 8 Pro can see through certain objects to have a peek at the internals. This discovery led to more people trying out the phone’s ability. Another post by Digital Trends revealed that the phone can even see through the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Also Read - OnePlus wireless earbuds could launch in July

OnePlus 8 Pro camera tests have revealed the color filter sensor can see through plastics that are not protected by infrared shielding. The exact color filter that allows the ability to be highlighted is the “Photochrom” one. It can be easily found in the default camera app on the phone. But OnePlus has quashed over privacy fears over this. Also Read - OnePlus 7T gets support for 960 fps slow motion and 4K wide-angle video in new beta update

Software update coming soon

And to ease people’s concern about the feature, OnePlus will turn it off. This will be done via a software update within a week. Interestingly, the option will be removed but only temporarily. The OnePlus 8 Pro recently got the Oxygen OS 10.5.8 update. The update adds an Android security patch for the month of April, instead of the May security patch. As per the change log, the company has improved the video playing effect when in low brightness.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will go on sale in India on May 29. Customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on the newly launched OnePlus 8 5G. The Pro version will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro
Price 54999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable)

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 19, 2020 8:01 PM IST

