OnePlus to disable X-Ray camera feature via software update

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be disabling the camera filter on the 8 Pro. The company mentioned this through its post on Weibo, few days after the internet went crazy about the feature. The fourth color filter camera sensor on the setup initially felt like the least interesting part of the phone. But it actually has a secret ability which was recently discovered. The phone can actually "see-through" certain plastic materials when using this particular lens.

As per a recent tweet by Ben Geskin, the OnePlus 8 Pro can see through certain objects to have a peek at the internals. This discovery led to more people trying out the phone's ability. Another post by Digital Trends revealed that the phone can even see through the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

OnePlus 8 Pro camera tests have revealed the color filter sensor can see through plastics that are not protected by infrared shielding. The exact color filter that allows the ability to be highlighted is the "Photochrom" one. It can be easily found in the default camera app on the phone. But OnePlus has quashed over privacy fears over this.

Software update coming soon

And to ease people’s concern about the feature, OnePlus will turn it off. This will be done via a software update within a week. Interestingly, the option will be removed but only temporarily. The OnePlus 8 Pro recently got the Oxygen OS 10.5.8 update. The update adds an Android security patch for the month of April, instead of the May security patch. As per the change log, the company has improved the video playing effect when in low brightness.

Both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will go on sale in India on May 29. Customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on the newly launched OnePlus 8 5G. The Pro version will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer.

