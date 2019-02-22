OnePlus to launch 5G smartphone in Q2 2019 in partnership with Elisa

OnePlus has partnered with Finnish telecommunications network carrier Elisa, and is set to launch its 5G smartphone during the second quarter this year. OnePlus asserted that Elisa will be one of the first company in the world to launch a commercial 5G network. Both the companies have also worked in the past and smartphones manufactured by OnePlus have been Elisa’s best-selling devices for the last 26 months, as per a press statement.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it will be showcasing a prototype 5G device, which will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset, at Mobile World Congress 2019. Boasting 5G’s improved speed and latency benefits, OnePlus asserted that it will be showing off 5G cloud gaming on the new 5G prototype device, which will be showcased at Qualcomm Technologies’ booth.

“Cloud gaming will become a reality with high-end graphics delivered by a combination of cloud computing and device-side processing – high-quality gaming will no longer be limited to your home or on expensive laptops/consoles. Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, people will be able to play advanced games on the fly with the power of 5G,” OnePlus said.

“5G is a revolution which can bring change far beyond the technology industry, for people everywhere, for everything from gaming through to mixed reality apps, healthcare, and much more. We’ve worked hard to lead 5G innovation as this new era starts, working closely with partners like Elisa to create something special. 5G is the catalyst which allows us to reimagine the future,” said Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus.