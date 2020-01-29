comscore OnePlus to open 100 experience stores in 50 cities | BGR India
OnePlus to open 100 experience stores in 50 Indian cities

The smartphone brand has partnered with two distributors in Tamil Nadu to set up new experience centres in India.

  Published: January 29, 2020 4:24 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has recently partnered with offline distributors to strengthen its retail footprint in India. The company claimed it wants to open 100 OnePlus experience centres across 50 Indian cities this year. The brand has partnered with distributors Subham Ventures and DSS Enterprise.

The partners DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures have a total of over 200 retail stores between them. These stores stand across the state of Tamil Nadu. This comprises of 130 DSS Enterprise stores and 100 Subham Ventures stores. The partnership would enable more customers to purchase OnePlus smartphones and products from these physical stores.

“Tamil Nadu is a very important market for us… through our partnership with leading distributors DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures, we intend to bring our products even closer to our audience that is primarily based offline,” said Siddharth Deshmukh, Head of Modern and General Trade OnePlus India to TheEconomicTimes.

OnePlus is targeting the offline smartphone market

OnePlus plans on strategizing its reach to offline markets apart from the online sales. The partnerships will help more OnePlus get more potential customers to use its phones and products before they buy a phone. “DSS Enterprise has gained wider outreach in Tamil Nadu and will surely enable technology enthusiasts to experience the premium OnePlus devices at several new stores supported by us,” said DSS Enterprise managing partner, Selvakumar M.

Meanwhile, Subham Ventures’ P Balasubramaniam said it is a remarkable opportunity for Subham Ventures to be a part of OnePlus’s retail growth plan in Tamil Nadu. “We have relevant patronage in the state, which will enable OnePlus to reach out to its target audience across several districts in the state,” Balasubramaniam said. Further, he added that “We are confident that this will be a truly fruitful association.”

Oneplus 7T Pro discounted up to Rs 7,000 on Amazon India: Check offer details

Offline markets still remain very popular in India. This is likely because users in offline markets have one significant advantage over e-commerce platforms. Users have the freedom to use ad try products in-hand before they buy it. With brands like OnePlus diving further into the electronics department, beyond just smartphones, targeting offline channels is an important step. Fro OnePlus this could mean more sales of the 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro and future additions.

  Published Date: January 29, 2020 4:24 PM IST

