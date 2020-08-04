comscore OnePlus OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build launch on August 10
OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has asserted on the forum that the brand is introducing some fresh design elements with the OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus is all set to release the final developer’s preview build of OxygenOS 11 on August 10. The company is saying that a small group of users will first be able to test the new OxygenOS 11 features. Once most of the bugs are fixed and the overall stability is improved, OnePlus will be rolling out a full open beta update, so that more users can try the new features. Also Read - OnePlus Buds to go on sale today: Price, offers and all you need to know

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has asserted on the forum that the brand is introducing some fresh design elements with the OxygenOS 11. The brand has also added some highly anticipated features, which users have been waiting for. One of the features that OnePlus is likely to offer is Always-On Display. It is worth noting that the company confirmed the arrival of the feature back in March. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6, only 8GB and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale

OnePlus is assuring that users will continue to get clean UI, and a ton of customizations. “In fact, we’ve even been working on some of the new features together with members of the community, as a direct result of the feedback you’ve shared with us at our Open Ears Forums and through the IDEAS platform that we launched earlier this year.” Besides, OnePlus has confirmed on Weibo that it will announce HydrogenOS 11 in China on at 2:00PM (11:30AM IST) on August 10. Also Read - OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades

In case you are unaware, OnePlus launches its phones with HydrogenOS in China, and with OxygenOS in the world. If rumors are to believed, OnePlus will offer fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in the gallery with OxygenOS 11. It is expected to come with app drawer folders, and the company could also add more features to Zen mode. It is currently unknown as to which OnePlus phone will receive the OxygenOS 11 update. The Chinese company is expected to release it to older phones too. These could be OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, and more.

Best Sellers