OnePlus, as announced previously, has finally introduced a new smart TV — the OnePlus TV 40Y1 — in India. It comes in addition to the 32-inch and 43-inch Y1 smart TVs that are available in India.

The smart TV has the main highlight in the form of a 40-inch bezel-less display among others. Read on to know more about the new OnePlus TV.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 price, availability

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 falls in the affordable price segment and comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999. Although, as an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 21,999. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40Y1 India LED TV launch on May 24, to feature full-HD display

The TV will be available to buy via Flipkart. Its first sale will begin on May 26 at 12 pm As part of the sale, interested buyers can get a 10 per cent Instant discount on the use of HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Furthermore, it is expected to go on sale via the OnePlus online store in eight days.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 features, specs

The smart TV gets a 40-inch bezel-less LED-backlit LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent and a wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 93 per cent for vivid colours.

It comes with the advanced Gamma Engine for improved visual quality. There is support for Dynamic Contrast, noise cancellation, and anti-aliasing colour space mapping for better picture quality.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with 20W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. As for the connectivity options, the TV comes with two HDMI ports, two USB, RF, optical digital audio port, 3-in-1 AV composite, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, and ethernet.

It runs Android 9.0, which enables support for a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store, Google Assistant enablement (in English, Hindi and eight Indian languages), Alexa support, and inbuilt Chromecast.

The TV can also be controlled via your smartphone via the OnePlus Connect app. This is much like it is with the OnePlus Q1 TV series. You can also use the Shared Album feature to share pictures via your smartphone to the phone.

The 40Y1 comes with OxygenPlay for easy content searching and personalised recommendation if logged in via a OnePlus account. There’s also support popular OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Netflix, music-streaming app Spotify, and more.