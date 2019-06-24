It’s no secret that OnePlus is looking at televisions as the next space to disrupt. The company has also made it clear that the focus market for the OnePlus TV would be India. While the Chinese company is yet to make an official announcement, a new leak hints at a possible time frame for the OnePlus TV launch.

A tweet by leakster Ishan Agarwal suggests that a OnePlus TV launch in India could be closer than expected. He mentions, “The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned.”

Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you? #OnePlus #OnePlusTV 😀 pic.twitter.com/qzCJnfozi4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 21, 2019

The leakster however adds that the upcoming OnePlus TV won’t feature an OLED panel. Such panels are used by all the premium television brands, and it will be surprising if OnePlus doesn’t. If this does come out to be true, it could be because OnePlus wants to keep the price tag aggressive. Needless to say, we will have to wait and see what OnePlus is up to.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

This falls in line with a quote by OnePlus India’s General Manager, Vikas Agarwal. On the sidelines of the OnePlus 7 launch last month, Agarwal said, “OnePlus TV is our next focus for the Indian market.” It however contradicts what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said. Lau was quoted as saying that the OnePlus TV won’t launch before 2020. He also revealed that the delay is because the company is taking its time in making the product the “best there is”.

Many of the details about the OnePlus TV continue to remain under the wraps. But it won’t be surprising if the television came with 4K HDR support along with a built-in smart AI assistant. It has also been reported that on launch, the OnePlus TV will be available via Amazon India.

Whenever it does launch, the OnePlus TV will compete against Xiaomi‘s lineup of Mi LED TVs. Since their launch about 15 months back, the company has sold over two million Mi TVs in India.