comscore OnePlus TV launch plans for India leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV could soon launch in India: Report
News

OnePlus TV could soon launch in India: Report

News

A OnePlus TV launch in India could take place in India sooner than expected. At least that is what is being claimed by a leakster. India will also be among the first markets to get the OnePlus TV.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 9:13 AM IST
OnePlusTV teaser 2.0

It’s no secret that OnePlus is looking at televisions as the next space to disrupt. The company has also made it clear that the focus market for the OnePlus TV would be India. While the Chinese company is yet to make an official announcement, a new leak hints at a possible time frame for the OnePlus TV launch.

A tweet by leakster Ishan Agarwal suggests that a OnePlus TV launch in India could be closer than expected. He mentions, “The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned.”

The leakster however adds that the upcoming OnePlus TV won’t feature an OLED panel. Such panels are used by all the premium television brands, and it will be surprising if OnePlus doesn’t. If this does come out to be true, it could be because OnePlus wants to keep the price tag aggressive. Needless to say, we will have to wait and see what OnePlus is up to.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

This falls in line with a quote by OnePlus India’s General Manager, Vikas Agarwal. On the sidelines of the OnePlus 7 launch last month, Agarwal said, “OnePlus TV is our next focus for the Indian market.” It however contradicts what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said. Lau was quoted as saying that the OnePlus TV won’t launch before 2020. He also revealed that the delay is because the company is taking its time in making the product the “best there is”.

Many of the details about the OnePlus TV continue to remain under the wraps. But it won’t be surprising if the television came with 4K HDR support along with a built-in smart AI assistant. It has also been reported that on launch, the OnePlus TV will be available via Amazon India.

Whenever it does launch, the OnePlus TV will compete against Xiaomi‘s lineup of Mi LED TVs. Since their launch about 15 months back, the company has sold over two million Mi TVs in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 9:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
thumb-img
News
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
thumb-img
News
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019
thumb-img
News
FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
News
OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
LG W Series to launch in India on June 26

News

LG W Series to launch in India on June 26
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

हिंदी समाचार

Android बैन से निपटने के तैयारी में Huawei, रूसी ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम Avrora का मिल सकता है साथ

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा Samsung Galaxy A10s, ये होंगी खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M40 इन ऑफर्स के साथ ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, 941 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

Samsung India की वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट हुए नए Galaxy Tab S5e और Galaxy Tab A 10.1 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

2 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Vivo के सब-ब्रांड IQOO का अगला स्मार्टफोन IQOO Neo, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
News
OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

News

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads