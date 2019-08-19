comscore OnePlus TV expected to launch in September: All you need to know
OnePlus TV expected to launch in September: Rumored screen size, OLED option, unique OS and everything else

With OnePlus TV, OnePlus will challenge Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony and LG in India's smart TV market. However, it is expected to debut with a smarter operating system to take on the established brands.

  Published: August 19, 2019 9:46 AM IST
OnePlus has confirmed the name and branding of its next product, OnePlus TV. With OnePlus TV, the Chinese smartphone maker will expand beyond its smartphone offerings. The new TV from OnePlus is expected to go against Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and others. While OnePlus had confirmed that it is working on TV, it also cautioned that it will take time before the TVs become available in the market. With the confirmation about the branding, it seems the launch is imminent. A couple of leaks have hinted that these devices might launch on August 19 in China. Here is what we know so far:

OnePlus TV: Expected Screen Size

OnePlus has not offered any details about its TV expect the branding and name. The reports originating from China, however, hint at screen size at the time of launch. OnePlus TV is tipped to come in standard screen sizes of 55-inches and 65-inches respectively. These models will be available across all the markets. OnePlus is also reportedly working on a 75-inch model exclusively for the US and Chinese market. There are also rumors of a 43-inch model being tested exclusively for the Indian market.

It is possible that Indian market will get the 43-inch and 55-inch models at the time of launch. With its 43-inch model, OnePlus TV will challenge the Mi TV 4A series in India. It will also compete with other brands such as TCL, Thomson and others. With Redmi rumored to be working on its TV, the market is expected to become more competitive.

OnePlus TV: Can it compete with a unique OS?

OnePlus‘ expertise lies in software design and it has proven that with its smartphone. It is expected to replicate that success with the launch of OnePlus TV this year. The company is expected to use Android and turn that into a more competitive user interface. In other words, we might see a OxygenOS-esque operating system on the television. This should mean a highly customizable and user friendly operating system.

The certification from Bluetooth SIG has already confirmed that it is running Android TV OS. The caveat here being that Google does not allow TV manufacturers to modify its OS in a big way. OnePlus might be using its relationship with Google to modify Android for its television. One of the key features could be support to control all smart devices. It is tipped to be a truly smart TV that extends far beyond its operating system.

OnePlus TV to get OLED option

While most TVs in the market come with an LED panel, OnePlus is rumored to use an LCD panel. The company is believed to use LCD panel on the lower cost models. The premium models with bigger screen size might feature an OLED panel. It is recommended to take this information with a grain of salt. But it is hard to ignore the details at this moment.

When will OnePlus TV launch?

OnePlus has not confirmed the launch timeline for OnePlus TV just yet. However, we might see it launch before the end of this year. A leak originating from Weibo claimed that the new product will debut on August 19, 2019. It is unlikely that these TVs will become available today. The ideal timeline would be alongside the OnePlus 7T, which is likely to launch in October. OnePlus might plan to launch the TV towards the end of this month or sometime in October.

OnePlus TV: Availability in India

Like OnePlus smartphones and accessories, OnePlus TV will also be available online via Amazon India. It is also expected to be available via OnePlus online store and other offline stores. OnePlus Store might act as a front for these televisions while consumers buy them from Amazon India. In an interview with BGR India last year, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus said the company wants consumers to shop online.

It sees these retail stores as a platform to experience the products. While they can buy the products from these stores, OnePlus wants consumers to shop online. This allows the company to maintain a lean inventory and offer competitive pricing. “The goal with offline retail stores is to bring a chance to properly experience OnePlus smartphones to more consumers,” he said.

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 9:46 AM IST

