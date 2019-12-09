OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

In October this year, OnePlus promised that it will roll out the Netflix app support to its OnePlus TV Q1-series before the end of the year. The Q1 line-up includes the company’s both and only Q1 and Q1 Pro TV. And now, the company has rolled out a new Android update for the TV which adds support for the Netflix app.

OnePlus TV software update changelog

This software update V1.6.0T1911211115 also optimizes volume adjustment, Input Source setting feature along with PQ pinkish video issue fix. The size of this update is 98MB. According to OnePlus, the company has rolled out the updates in different batches. Hence, it will be a while before it hits every region. As per Netflix, users are advised to have at least 25Mbps data speed to stream videos in HDR quality without buffering on the OnePlus Q1 TV series.

Alongside the update, OnePlus has also released a new Remote with a dedicated Netflix app key and is currently offering its existing buyers to get it free. To have this Remote, users have to head over to the OnePlus TV website and verify their TV serial number in there and redeem the given code. The remote cannot be purchased separately yet.

The OnePlus Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro TVs are mostly similar when it comes to the internal hardware. The Q1 Pro offers a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added the “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, the TV Q1-series 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. The difference between both the OnePlus TVs is that the Q1 only comes with four speakers in the soundbar. The Android TVs also come with a custom version of Android TV 9.0 with updates for three years. The OnePlus TV Q1 costs Rs 69,900, whereas the more premium version costs Rs 99,900.