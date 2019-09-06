comscore OnePlus TV: Here's what the upcoming smart TV's remote looks like
OnePlus TV: Here's what the upcoming smart TV's remote looks like

The company's CEO Pete Lau has given us a first look at the OnePlus TV remote via his official Twitter account. The images confirm that the remote will have a dedicated Google Assistant button.

  Published: September 6, 2019 11:18 AM IST
To keep the hype going, OnePlus has now shared an image of its upcoming smart TV’s remote. The company’s CEO Pete Lau has given us a first look at the OnePlus TV remote via his official Twitter account. The image confirms that the remote will have a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is likely to feature a USB-C port, a menu button, and regular navigation buttons. There is also a completely blank button whose function isn’t known.

The design of the remote suggests that OnePlus has taken inspiration from the Apple TV remote. The remote might also feature a touchpad-type layout or directional pad at the top. Interestingly, there will also be a volume button on the right side of the remote. Notably, you will find this type of design on a phone or a tablet, but not a remote.

Just yesterday, Lau revealed that OnePlus built Gamma Color Magic processor for its upcoming smart TV. The processor will ensure that the TV offers “best-in-class image quality”. The company also revealed that it will use a “customized QLED TV panel” for its upcoming TV with “widest color gamut”. Moreover, the OnePlus TV will debut with a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Recently, Amazon India listing confirmed that the smart TV will arrive with Dolby Vision support to playback 4K HDR content. It will also come with support for Dolby Atmos along with a total of eight speakers. As noted previously, these speakers will output about 50W sound for a “punch base to fill your living room”. The company has already confirmed that the TV will run a customized version of Android TV on the software end.

OnePlus has also promised three years worth of updates for the upcoming smart TV including security patches. With the upcoming Android TV, OnePlus wants to offer users a premium, smooth, and feature-rich software experience. As noted previously, the brand is planning to launch the TV first in India. There are reports claiming that the OnePlus TV will be launched on September 26.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 11:18 AM IST

