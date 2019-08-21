comscore OnePlus TV India launch set for September; to be available via Amazon.in
OnePlus TV India launch set for September; to be available via Amazon India

The company's founder Pete Lau has revealed that the India launch of the OnePlus TV will take place in September. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. In addition, the "Notify Me" page is already live on the Amazon India website.

  Published: August 21, 2019 11:30 AM IST
OnePlus just recently revealed the name and branding of its upcoming product – OnePlus TV. Now, the phone maker has confirmed via a blog post that India will be the first market to get the smart TV. The company’s founder Pete Lau has revealed that the India launch of the OnePlus TV will take place in September. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. In addition, the “Notify Me” page is already live on the Amazon India website. Interested users can register their names to get updates on the OnePlus TV.

“And now, I have a very exciting announcement to share with you – the OnePlus TV is set to launch in September, and it will be available in India first.” Apart from the Indian market, the company is planning to launch its TV in other markets as well. “We are also working hard to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers,” he writes.

OnePlus TV expected to launch in September: Rumored screen size, OLED option, unique OS and everything else

While Lau’s blog post doesn’t shed light on any technical details, he does confirm that the TV will offer a flagship-level experience to users. “Our goal is for OnePlus to set the standard for future smart TV products, because we focus on every last detail. To me, designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off,” says Pete Lau in the blog post.

Besides, the upcoming OnePlus TV is tipped to be a truly smart TV that extends far beyond its operating system. It could come in standard screen sizes of 55-inches and 65-inches respectively. These models will be available across all the markets. The Chinese company is reportedly working on a 75-inch model, exclusively for the US and China. Additionally, the brand might launch a 43-inch model exclusively for the Indian market.

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 11:30 AM IST

