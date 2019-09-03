The OnePlus TV is all set to make its debut in the Indian market soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, a number of leaks and rumors regarding the features of the OnePlus TV have surfaced online. Now, the smart TV has been listed on Amazon India. The dedicated page reveals a few key specifications of the upcoming television, including its display size and more. As per the listing, the TV will come with a 55-inch QLED display, backing the previous reports.

The display panel will have 4K resolution. It will also support Dolby Vision, which means that OnePlus users will have the hardware to play HDR 4K video content. Furthermore, the OnePlus TV will also come with Dolby Atmos support. The Amazon India listing has also confirmed that the TV will have a total of 8 speakers. The listing says that “the 50W output with punchy base to fill your living room.”

In addition to these, the new TV from OnePlus will ship with a modified version of Android TV OS. The modified version of Android TV will reportedly be faster and more efficient than the stock version, as per the company. OnePlus says with the new TV, it is focusing on offering a premium software experience that is smooth and feature-rich too. Besides, a few reports hint that the television could debut on September 26 in India, but there is no certainty yet. We do know that it will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The “Notify Me” page is already live on the e-commerce giant’s website.

One can register their names to get updates on the upcoming TV from the Chinese company. Recently, Pete Lau said that “Our goal is for OnePlus to set the standard for future smart TV products, because we focus on every last detail. To me, designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off”.