OnePlus TV likely to come with Amazon Alexa integration

OnePlus is all set to launch its much anticipated OnePlus TV in the Indian market in the coming weeks. As the expected launch date for the OnePlus TV approaches, the company is sharing more information about the product. As previously noted, OnePlus TV will feature 8 speakers with a total of 50 watt sound output. In addition, the company also confirmed that the Smart TV will come with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. OnePlus claims that these technologies will turn “OnePlus TV into an entertainment powerhouse”.

OnePlus TV specifications, and details

According to a report by SmartPrix, it looks like OnePlus TV may come with support for Amazon Alexa. As per the report, the company has just launched OnePlus TV Alexa skill on the Amazon India Skill store. Going through the listing, we believe that the Smart TV will be tightly integrated with Amazon Alexa. The skill allows users to control all the basic controls on their Smart TV. This includes voice commands to switch on, off, change input, volume, or switch between channels. The report noted that the skill is only listed on the Amazon India store. Skill “Enable” button redirects users to OnePlus account login page.

The Amazon Alexa skill does not automatically imply that users may get similar integration with Google Assistant. However, similar commands may work after Google Nest hub devices link your Google and OnePlus accounts. This listing comes days after OnePlus shared a render of its smart remote. It will come with a brushed metal finish, USB Type-C port, a dedicated OnePlus, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

OnePlus TV will come with 55-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution with Kevlar finish on the back. The device is also expected to be powered by MediaTek MT5670 SoC with Mali-G51 GPU. OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor for image processing. Beyond this, the company is also working with Google to create a custom version of Android TV. This version is likely to be faster and more optimized than the ordinary Android TV software experience.