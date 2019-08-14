OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

OnePlus has officially revealed the name and the logo of its upcoming first smart display/TV device. The ‘OnePlus TV’ will deliver user-centric breakthrough innovation and represents the company’s values, vision and focus, said OnePlus in a press statement on Wednesday. It also notes that the OnePlus TV is an extension of the brand’s ‘Never Settle’ mindset. The company is calling it the ‘first step to explore the endless possibilities in a broader spectrum.’

“OnePlus is committed to the vision of a connected home environment. The company will continue to evolve the OnePlus TV, as well as the brand’s other mobile devices, to develop innovations that make sense for its users to always create the best experience possible,” noted the press note.

The company claims that the OnePlus TV will feature smart capabilities along with a smooth and connected experience. The logo design follows the similar concept ‘inspired by classic geometric progression.’ While describing the logo, it says that many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos are the inspiration behind it.

“The gap between the ‘+’ and the logo edge is twice as the one between the ‘+’ and the letter ‘T’, which is also twice as the one between ‘T’ and ‘V’,” added OnePlus’ official blog.

The Chinese company teased about the television last year in September. Also, the OnePlus TV and an alleged remote was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG website. Furthermore, a report earlier this week claimed that the new range of OnePlus TVs could be launched anywhere between September 25 and September 30. These are likely to launch in countries like China, India, and the US first. As per the certification listing, OnePlus will unveil televisions in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

OnePlus had kept a “You Name It” contest for the television name earlier. And now that they have revealed the name as ‘OnePlus TV’, the company will keep its promise to award the winners. The blog notes “a big prize for the first one who named it OnePlus TV.”