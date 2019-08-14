comscore OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
News

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

News

The company claims that the OnePlus TV will feature smart capabilities along with a smooth and connected experience. The logo design follows the similar concept 'inspired by classic geometric progression.'

  • Published: August 14, 2019 10:23 AM IST
oneplus-tv-name-and-logo

OnePlus has officially revealed the name and the logo of its upcoming first smart display/TV device. The ‘OnePlus TV’ will deliver user-centric breakthrough innovation and represents the company’s values, vision and focus, said OnePlus in a press statement on Wednesday. It also notes that the OnePlus TV is an extension of the brand’s ‘Never Settle’ mindset. The company is calling it the ‘first step to explore the endless possibilities in a broader spectrum.’

OnePlus is committed to the vision of a connected home environment. The company will continue to evolve the OnePlus TV, as well as the brand’s other mobile devices, to develop innovations that make sense for its users to always create the best experience possible,” noted the press note.

How to unlock hidden wallpapers on OnePlus smartphones

Also Read

How to unlock hidden wallpapers on OnePlus smartphones

The company claims that the OnePlus TV will feature smart capabilities along with a smooth and connected experience. The logo design follows the similar concept ‘inspired by classic geometric progression.’ While describing the logo, it says that many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos are the inspiration behind it.

Image credit: OnePlus

“The gap between the ‘+’ and the logo edge is twice as the one between the ‘+’ and the letter ‘T’, which is also twice as the one between ‘T’ and ‘V’,” added OnePlus’ official blog.

The Chinese company teased about the television last year in September. Also, the OnePlus TV and an alleged remote was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG website. Furthermore, a report earlier this week claimed that the new range of OnePlus TVs could be launched anywhere between September 25 and September 30. These are likely to launch in countries like China, India, and the US first. As per the certification listing, OnePlus will unveil televisions in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus had kept a “You Name It” contest for the television name earlier. And now that they have revealed the name as ‘OnePlus TV’, the company will keep its promise to award the winners. The blog notes “a big prize for the first one who named it OnePlus TV.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
News
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

News

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus get June security update

News

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus get June security update

PUBG PC to get reworked sound mechanics later this year

Gaming

PUBG PC to get reworked sound mechanics later this year

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

News

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
How to unlock hidden wallpapers on OnePlus smartphones

How To

How to unlock hidden wallpapers on OnePlus smartphones
OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene; Shot on OnePlus

News

OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene; Shot on OnePlus
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

News

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

हिंदी समाचार

Real 73hrs Sale: आज से तीन दिन तक Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगी बेहतरीन डील्स

Raksha bandhan gift ideas 2019: 5 हजार रुपये से कम में ये पांच गिफ्ट हैं बेस्ट

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Motorola One Zoom स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

HTC भारत में आज लॉन्च करेगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Flipkart के टीजर से हुआ खुलासा

BSNL अपने Family Combo प्लान से देगा Reliance JioFiber को सीधी टक्कर

News

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
News
WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

News

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India
Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

News

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack