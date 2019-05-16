comscore
OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market, expected to launch soon: Report

While there is no confirmed launch timeline from OnePlus, the report mentions positive signs from Agarwal. He said to have added that OnePlus is working on bringing the OnePlus TV to India soon.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 1:10 PM IST
OnePlusTV teaser 2.0

Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus might launch its first ever television as the next big product in India soon. According to OnePlus India’s General Manager, Vikas Agarwal, who spoke to 91mobiles on the sidelines of the OnePlus 7 series launch in Bengaluru, the company is planning to bring OnePlus TV to the Indian market, and it’s their next focus.

Agarwal while answering a question related to diversified product portfolio, responded that the “OnePlus TV is our next focus for the Indian market.” The Chinese company had teased about the OnePlus TV last year in September, and initial speculations tipped the unveiling during MWC 2019, however, it never happened.

OnePlus 7 Pro first software update rolling out with April patch, camera improvements and more

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro first software update rolling out with April patch, camera improvements and more

While there is no confirmed launch timeline from OnePlus, the report mentions positive signs from Agarwal. He is said to have added that OnePlus is working on bringing the OnePlus TV to India soon. Back in October, a report had also suggested India to be first few countries to get the OnePlus TV, and now Agarwal’s hints of launch could soon make it a reality.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started selling the OnePlus 7 Pro in India. Today however, the smartphone has only been made available for Amazon Prime members. The regular sale for the device starts tomorrow, May 17. The OnePlus 7 Pro was also made available via OnePlus Pop-ups in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad yesterday.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three different storage options, and prices start at Rs 48,999. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999 while the flagship model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 57,999. During the Prime early access sale, OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI Bank Debit Card. Those buying the device today can also avail no cost EMI option for six months.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

In addition to these offers, Reliance Jio has announced its own offer with benefits worth Rs 9,300 applicable on Rs 299 plan. Servify is offering 70 percent guaranteed buy back on the smartphone and additional discounts will be available with exchange offers.

Story Timeline

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

