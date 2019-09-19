comscore OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro specifications and design leaks
OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro are expected to launch alongside OnePlus 7T series in India next week. The TVs will be premium offering that will take on Samsung, Sony and LG.

  • Published: September 19, 2019 8:50 AM IST
OnePlus is set to enter the TV market with the launch of new models on September 26. Ahead of its launch next week, the company has already revealed some of the key features. Now, more details including specific design of the device has appeared online. A media report claims that OnePlus will launch two models in India next week. The Smart TVs will be called OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. They will be introduced alongside the launch of OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus TV Q1: Specifications and Features

According to PC-Tablet, the OnePlus TV Q1 will be the device equipped with a 55-inch QLED display. It will feature a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and support 16:9 aspect ratio. The accompanying image in the story shows slim bezels and support for three HDMI, two USB, RJ45, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi. It will run OxygenOS based on Android TV and users will be able to turn their smartphone into a remote. It includes two speakers producing a sound output of 20 Watts.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro: Specifications and Features

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, on the other hand, is said to feature a bigger 65-inch QLED display. The panel is said to support HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital and has a refresh rate of 100Hz. It also will support up to 90 local dimming zones and pack a Gamma Color Magic processor to enhance the color output and support wide color gamut. It will run OxygenOS based on Android TV and will include three HDMI, two USB, RJ45, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi support.

The TV is tipped to be powered by MediaTek MT5670 chipset and use Mali G51 for graphics performance. There is 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. As teased by the company before, the TV Q1 Pro will include eight built-in speakers and produce 50W sound output. There is also Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience. Both the TVs are expected to come with metal chassis and a remote with shortcut with Google Assistant.

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro: Expected Price

With the OnePlus TV, the Chinese smartphone maker is not trying to take on Xiaomi or Motorola. It is indeed trying to challenge Samsung, Sony and LG in the premium smart TV segment. The redesigned user interface on top Android TV should allow for OnePlus to become unique in this segment. A leaked label claimed that OnePlus TV could be priced around Rs 1,50,000 in India. OnePlus is also reportedly planning to launch a soundbar at the event. We will need to see how competitive OnePlus goes with pricing for its first smart TVs in India.

