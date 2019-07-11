comscore OnePlus TV Remote control certified by Bluetooth SIG | BGR India
Given that the OnePlus TV will be a premium product, it is likely that the company may add voice control features. We have already seen such controls on the Mi TV Remotes with integrated Google Assistant.

OnePlus seem to be actively working on launching its much anticipated Smart TV. The company teased this new product a couple of months back revealing the next segment they want to focus on. At the time, OnePlus did not indicate any concrete launch date for its upcoming smart TV. In fact, we still don’t know when the company is planning to launch its OnePlus TV. However, a new report has indicated that the launch may be near than what we may have anticipated. This is in addition to the past reports that hinted that OnePlus may launch the TV in India by the end of the year or early 2020.

According to a new report by MySmartPrice, the Bluetooth SIG agency has just certified “1+ Remote control”. This Bluetooth-powered device is likely to be the remote that comes with the OnePlus smart TV. Certification is one of the most important steps for a company if they are planning to launch a new device. According to the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website, the remote likely sports Bluetooth v4.2. In addition to this, the Remote Control also seems to sport “RC-001A” as its model number. We are not really sure what this may indicate at. It is possible that the RC may refer to Remote Control but we are merely speculating at this point.

The listing revealed that the device likely received the certification today. This is because the certification agency published the listing today. OnePlus TV Remote Control is not the only one that is likely to run on Bluetooth technology. Other Indian competitors with Bluetooth Remote Controls include Xiaomi with its Mi TV lineup of smart TVs. Given that the OnePlus TV will be a premium product, it is likely that the company may add voice control features. We have already seen such controls on the Mi TV Remotes with integrated Google Assistant.

OnePlus smart TV is likely to work as a smart hub for the rest of the devices in addition to usual Smart TV capabilities. As previously noted, the company wants to make its OnePlus TV the primary control panel to control the rest of the things. The report also stated that OnePlus TV will also feature an LCD panel instead of an OLED panel. This move is to ensure that the company can keep the pricing competitive.

