comscore OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26: Everything we know so far
News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26: Everything we know so far

News

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a new OnePlus TV series anywhere between September 25 and September 30.

  • Published: August 11, 2019 4:16 PM IST
OnePlusTV teaser 2.0

We already know that OnePlus is looking at TVs as the next space to disrupt. The Chinese company teased about the OnePlus TV last year in September. Now, a fresh report claims that OnePlus is planning to launch its new TV series on September 26. Just recently, the OnePlus TV was spotted on Bluetooth SIG ahead of the imminent launch. Moreover, a few weeks ago an alleged OnePlus TV Remote was also spotted on the same platform.

MySmartPrice also claims that the new range of OnePlus TVs could be launched anywhere between September 25 and September 30. The Chinese company is expected to launch its new set of TVs in countries like China, India, and the US. As per the certification listing, OnePlus will unveil televisions in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. Several model numbers like 55Q1IN, 43Q2IN, 65Q2CN, 75Q2CN, and 75Q2US were spotted on the certification site.

The TV is likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0. It won’t be surprising if the OnePlus TV came with 4K HDR support along with a built-in smart AI assistant. There are also reports claiming that the TV won’t offer an OLED panel. If this turns out to be true, the reason behind that could be OnePlus wants to keep the price tag aggressive. However, Ishan Agarwal has just claimed that “some models of the TV may be OLED.”

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus is reportedly focusing on “intelligent connectivity” with the OnePlus TV that is likely to be backed by 5G. Last year, the company said that the product will have “premium flagship design” along with premium “image quality and audio experience”. Moreover, the OnePlus TV will reportedly be available for purchase via Amazon India post launch. Needless to say, we will have to wait and see what OnePlus is up to. Besides, the upcoming OnePlus TV will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Mi LED TVs.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 11, 2019 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
News
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Features

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

News

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

Kerala floods: Vodafone, Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data benefits

News

Kerala floods: Vodafone, Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data benefits

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

Kerala floods: Vodafone, Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data benefits

OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review
OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how

News

OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how
OnePlus 6, 6T get Fnatic Gaming mode, August security patch and more

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get Fnatic Gaming mode, August security patch and more
HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

News

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

संकट के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिबंध का समर्थन करते हैं 88 प्रतिशत भारतीय

फेसबुक अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जल्द लाएगा नया News Tab

Kerala floods: मदद के लिए आगे आए Vodafone idea और Airtel

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
News
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

News

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19
Kerala floods: Vodafone, Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data benefits

News

Kerala floods: Vodafone, Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data benefits
OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how

News

OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how