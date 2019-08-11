We already know that OnePlus is looking at TVs as the next space to disrupt. The Chinese company teased about the OnePlus TV last year in September. Now, a fresh report claims that OnePlus is planning to launch its new TV series on September 26. Just recently, the OnePlus TV was spotted on Bluetooth SIG ahead of the imminent launch. Moreover, a few weeks ago an alleged OnePlus TV Remote was also spotted on the same platform.

MySmartPrice also claims that the new range of OnePlus TVs could be launched anywhere between September 25 and September 30. The Chinese company is expected to launch its new set of TVs in countries like China, India, and the US. As per the certification listing, OnePlus will unveil televisions in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. Several model numbers like 55Q1IN, 43Q2IN, 65Q2CN, 75Q2CN, and 75Q2US were spotted on the certification site.

Exclusively for @mysmartprice: OnePlus is planning to launch its new TV Series between 25th to 30th September. An anonymous yet reliable source says that 26th September might be the exact date but there is no confirmation yet. Planning to get one?

Link: https://t.co/Jw0faheLpX pic.twitter.com/gu2X7wL1qj — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 11, 2019

The TV is likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0. It won’t be surprising if the OnePlus TV came with 4K HDR support along with a built-in smart AI assistant. There are also reports claiming that the TV won’t offer an OLED panel. If this turns out to be true, the reason behind that could be OnePlus wants to keep the price tag aggressive. However, Ishan Agarwal has just claimed that “some models of the TV may be OLED.”

OnePlus is reportedly focusing on “intelligent connectivity” with the OnePlus TV that is likely to be backed by 5G. Last year, the company said that the product will have “premium flagship design” along with premium “image quality and audio experience”. Moreover, the OnePlus TV will reportedly be available for purchase via Amazon India post launch. Needless to say, we will have to wait and see what OnePlus is up to. Besides, the upcoming OnePlus TV will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Mi LED TVs.