OnePlus TV specifications surfaced online ahead of September launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its first-ever smart TV in India soon. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV will first make its debut in India in September and then hit other markets later. The 55-inch TV from OnePlus will reportedly arrive with QLED technology, as per OnePlus. Now, a new set of details regarding the OnePlus TV have surfaced online, which includes the chipset, memory and other specifications.

OnePlus TV specifications (leaked)

A Twitter user with @androidtv_rumour name uploaded a screenshot of Google Play Developer Console list. As per the listing, the upcoming OnePlus TV is codenamed “Dosa”. The TV could offer a MediaTek MT5670 processor, paired with Mali-G51 GPU. OnePlus could launch its high-end TV in 3GB RAM option. It is said to ship with Android 9 Pie software.

More info on the @OnePlus TV “OnePlus_Dosa_IN” I talked about yesterday. It’s using a Mediatek MT5670 (no info found on it, so far) with a good Mali-G51 MP3 GPU. And of course, #AndroidTV 9. ATV only allows 1080p for the TV menus, don’t worry TV is 4K for compatible content. pic.twitter.com/RuS8TgYBJF — Android TV Rumors (@androidtv_rumor) August 23, 2019

Previous reports hint at multiple screen-size options including 43-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models are reportedly standard sizes for all the markets. The 75-inch variant, however, is likely to be exclusive to the US and Chinese markets. Besides, the company is yet to confirm the official launch date of the smart TV.

A few leaks suggest that the TV might debut on September 26, but there is no certainty yet. It is, however, confirmed that the OnePlus TV will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The “Notify Me” page is already live on the e-commerce giant’s website. Interested users can register their names to get updates on the OnePlus TV.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Last week, Pete Lau said that “Our goal is for OnePlus to set the standard for future smart TV products, because we focus on every last detail. To me, designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off”.

Separately, OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the rumored OnePlus 7T device on September 26, 2019. However, OnePlus has not really teased or confirmed anything regarding the device in the meantime. The new OnePlus 7T series is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with possible Android 10-based OxygenOS.