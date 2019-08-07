comscore OnePlus TV leak hints at an imminent launch: Expected features
  • OnePlus TV spotted on certification website ahead of an imminent launch
OnePlus TV spotted on certification website ahead of an imminent launch

A recent leak claimed that India will be among the first markets to get the much-rumored OnePlus TV. It has also been revealed that on launch the OnePlus TV will be available via Amazon India.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 5:08 PM IST
It’s no secret that OnePlus is working on a new product category, which is smart TVs. There’s been no official word from OnePlus yet on a launch timeframe. But several leaks and rumors have kept the media and fans interested. Adding to that list is yet another OnePlus TV leak, which may hint at an imminent launch.

OnePlus TV leak

The OnePlus TV has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, which is a major certification portal. MSP was the first to spot this listing. Interestingly, this certification has been spotted about a month after an alleged OnePlus TV Remote was spotted on the same platform.

This new certification listing contains several model numbers like ‘55Q1IN’, ‘43Q2IN’, ‘65Q2CN’, ‘75Q2CN’, and ‘75Q2US’. The pre-fixed numbers could hint at possible TV sizes. Hence, we can expect OnePlus to launch televisions in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. The initials at the end of the model numbers could be a hint towards markets that will see a OnePlus TV. These could include India, China and the United States.

Leaked features

The certification listing doesn’t quite reveal anything new about the upcoming OnePlus TVs. The only other thing in the listing is the support for Bluetooth 5.0. A leakster recently revealed that the OnePlus TV won’t feature an OLED display. While this needs to be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt, it could be a step taken by OnePlus to keep pricing aggressive.

Though there is no official word from the company, India is likely to be among the first markets to get the OnePlus TV. As per OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the company has yet to launch a smart TV since it is taking its time to make a product the “best there is”. The only other detail known at the moment is that the OnePlus TV will be available via Amazon India post launch.

  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 5:08 PM IST

