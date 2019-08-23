It’s all but confirmed that the much-rumored OnePlus TV will first arrive in India. While there is no official date yet, the launch event will take place sometime next month. Now, the company itself has teased an interesting new aspect of the upcoming OnePlus TV launch.

OnePlus TV launch teaser

OnePlus India has taken to its official Twitter account to tease one variant of its upcoming OnePlus TV. This variant will feature a 55-inch QLED display. QLED or ‘Quantum Dot LED’ are developed by Samsung, who then leases out the technology to other brands.

Upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience with a 55″ QLED display on the OnePlus TV 📺 Get notified – https://t.co/LTDvaPHwH0 pic.twitter.com/Wyg4aONW9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 22, 2019

QLEDs feature quantum dots on top of an LED panel that drastically improve the brightness and colour levels of QLED TVs. It comes as little surprise that OnePlus is using Samsung’s technology. It anyway sources the South Korean giant’s curved AMOLED displays for its smartphones.

While OnePlus has teased a 55-inch variant, it is unlikely to be the only one launching in India. Previous reports hint at multiple screen-size options including 43-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models are reportedly standard sizes for all the markets. The 75-inch variant however is likely to be exclusive to the US and Chinese markets.

Whatever variants OnePlus does launch in India, the OnePlus TV will face stiff competition from a bunch of companies. The toughest competition will be from Xiaomi’s Mi TV series, which has taken the Indian market by storm. Other brands include the likes of TCL, Thomson and others.

As mentioned, there is no official launch date yet for the smart TV. But the company has confirmed that it will launch the television first in India sometime in September. A couple of leaks have hinted at the September 26 date, but there is no certainty yet. It is however confirmed that on launch, the OnePlus TV will be available via Amazon India.