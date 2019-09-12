comscore OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos sound
OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound

Previously too, OnePlus had revealed that its first TV will include 8 speakers for a combined output of 50 watts. It will also support Dolby Atmos allowing for a moving audio experience.

  Published: September 12, 2019 12:15 PM IST
OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, has once again posted a teaser of the upcoming OnePlus TV on Twitter. This time around, Lau has revealed that the OnePlus TV will come equipped with Dolby Atmos and “8 Speakers”. The company is likely to launch the premium OLED smart television this month in India. It will be made available through Amazon India.

Previously too, OnePlus had revealed that its first TV will include 8 speakers for a combined output of 50 watts. It will also support Dolby Atmos allowing for a moving audio experience. “The fusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will turn OnePlus TV into an entertainment powerhouse,” the company said in a statement. It will come equipped with a dedicated Gamma color magic processor. It will differ from others in the market with a customized version of Android. The OS is expected to be as refined as OxygenOS seen on OnePlus smartphones.

Few days back, OnePlus had teased smart remote for its TV, which will feature a brushed metal finish similar to Apple TV remote. Following that teaser, Lau also teased another feature of the upcoming TV revealing that the design will have the kevlar back finish. It also shows the support sound bar that seems to be using metal with textured finish and emits a layered look.

In terms of some confirmed specifications, the upcoming OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch 4K QLED TV in India. In other markets like China and the US, the company might even offer a 75-inch model. We already know that these TVs will use new Quantum dot display technology as opposed to conventional LCD and OLED panels. In comparison to OLED, quantum dots, semiconductor nanocrystals have been found to have better color accuracy.

