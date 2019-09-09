comscore OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau, will feature a 55-inch QLED panel
News

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau, will feature a 55-inch QLED panel

News

OnePlus TV is expected to launch sometime this month. It is confirmed to feature a 55-inch QLED panel, a custom Gamma color magic processor and eight speakers.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 11:43 AM IST
OnePlus TV main

OnePlus is finally joining its fellow Chinese companies to launch a TV as well. The company has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus TV this year and has even revealed the logo. Just few days back, the company teased remote for its TV, which will feature a brushed metal finish similar to Apple TV remote. Now, Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, has teased another feature of the upcoming TV ahead of its launch.

Lau has posted a teaser image of OnePlus TV on Twitter that seems to depict the kevlar back finish. It also shows the support bar that seems to be using metal with textured finish and emits a layered look. It is not clear whether OnePlus is going with aluminum unibody design or magnesium alloy, which offers better rigidity. The teaser further confirms that OnePlus TV will be a premium offering that will take on Samsung, Sony and LG.

Ahead of its launch, OnePlus has confirmed plans to launch a 55-inch 4K QLED TV in India. In other markets like China and the US, the company might even offer a 75-inch model. We already know that these TVs will use new Quantum dot display technology as opposed to conventional LCD and OLED panels. In comparison to OLED, quantum dots, semiconductor nanocrystals have been found to have better color accuracy. The 55-inch QLED panel will also support Dolby Vision for enhanced brightness, contrast, color and detail.

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor for ‘best-in-class’ image quality

Also Read

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor for ‘best-in-class’ image quality

The Chinese company has also revealed that its first TV will include 8 speakers for a combined output of 50 watts. It will also support Dolby Atmos allowing for a moving audio experience. “The fusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will turn OnePlus TV into an entertainment powerhouse,” the company said in a statement. It will come equipped with a dedicated Gamma color magic processor. It will differ from others in the market with a customized version of Android. The OS is expected to be as refined as OxygenOS seen on OnePlus smartphones.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Gaming
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

News

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM
Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December

News

Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December
Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display

News

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 अपडेट इस दिन होगी रिलीज, ये हो सकते हैं बदलाव

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स इन शानदार ऑफर्स के साथ Xstream Box में कर सकते हैं अपग्रेड, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Samsung Galaxy M30s स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

BSNL Onam Smart Plan : ओणम के मौके पर बीएसएनल ऑफर कर रहा है 90GB डाटा, जानें पूरा प्लान

Flipkart पर चल रही स्मार्टफोन सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं ऑफर्स


News

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details
OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau
Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online
Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

News

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM