OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its much anticipated Smart TV in coming weeks. As the launch approaches, the company seems to be revealed more details about the product. The company founder and CEO Pete Lau directly shared the latest bit of information on his Twitter account. This new information comes just days before the OnePlus TV landing page appeared on Amazon India. The company has already announced some important details about the Smart TV in past reports.

OnePlus TV specifications

According to a new tweet from Pete Lau, it appears that the OnePlus TV will feature a dedicated picture processor. Lau revealed that OnePlus built Gamma Color Magic processor for its upcoming smart TV. The processor will ensure that the TV offers “best-in-class image quality”. The company also revealed that it will use a “customized QLED TV panel” for its upcoming TV with “widest color gamut”. Lau also shared an image of the “Gamma Color Magic” processor along with the announcement. Taking a look at the logos on the processor, it looks like OnePlus teamed up with Gamma group to work on the processor.

As per the Amazon India listing, we thing that OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution. The listing also revealed that the smart TV will feature Dolby Vision support to playback 4K HDR content. It will also come with support for Dolby Atmos along with a total of eight speakers. As noted previously, these speakers will output about 50W sound for a “punch base to fill your living room”.

The company has already confirmed that the TV will run a customized version of Android TV on the software end. It also promised three years worth of updates for the upcoming TV including security patches. OnePlus claims that it has focused on offering a premium, smooth, and feature-rich software experience to its smart TV owners. As noted previously, the company is likely to launch the product on September 26 in the Indian market.