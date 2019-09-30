comscore OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV next year
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV to launch in other regions as well, Made in India TV by end of 2019 or next year: Pete Lau
News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions as well, Made in India TV by end of 2019 or next year: Pete Lau

News

peaking to BGR India about the future of new television category, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus mentioned that India launch of OnePlus TV is the first step. They also have plans for other regions as well.

oneplus-tv-launch-india-pete-lau-ceo-founder-on-stage-bgrindia

OnePlus forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions last week, alongside their mid-year refresh OnePlus 7T. The Chinese company entered this new product category in India to start with, and going forward, it plans to take the OnePlus TVs to other regions as well. After the launch, speaking to BGR India about the future of new television category, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus mentioned that India launch of OnePlus TV is the first step. They also have plans for other regions as well, but the dates are still not clear.

“Launching in India is the first step, and looking forward we are going to launch in other regions as well,” said Lau. “But the exact of those launching in different regions are still not clear.”

At present, the company is manufacturing these OnePlus TVs in China, but the India manufacturing plans are also in the pipeline. That said, the company hasn’t finalized any manufacturing partner for India, but said, “we are still in the process of the conversation.”

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review: Premium TV for big pockets, but...

“The first batch of the OnePlus TV are manufactured in China, but we are soon going to do manufacturing in India, so hopefully by towards the end of the year or only next year we are going to have TV made in India,” said Lau.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series (8)

Apart from the OnePlus flagship smartphones, the Chinese company had previously experimented with a mid-range device, the OnePlus X, in 2016. While the device was decent, the company decided to ditch the lineup anyway to focus on just one ‘true flagship’. So when the OnePlus TV finally launched, the obvious question we wanted to ask that why the shift in strategy. To which, Lau replied that the company wanted to provide internet ecosystem for the future, besides smartphones.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update; fixes 'picture overexposure issue' and more

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update; fixes 'picture overexposure issue' and more

“Yes, previously we mentioned that we want to focus on making smartphones, but also at this time we want to have something prepared for what’s going to happen in the future in 10 years. So after very thoughtful consideration and long soul searching, we believe that we want to provide this kind of internet ecosystem for the future. And the first coming from OnePlus, besides smartphones, should be the TV” said Lau.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online
How To
Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online
Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get massive discounts on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get massive discounts on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro sale today on Amazon and OnePlus.com at 12PM: Price, offers, specs

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro sale today on Amazon and OnePlus.com at 12PM: Price, offers, specs
Samsung QLED TV is now available with a discount on Flipkart

Deals

Samsung QLED TV is now available with a discount on Flipkart
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Band 5 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, फिटबैंड से एंड्रॉएड स्मार्टफोन पर कर पाएंगे म्यूजिक कंट्रोल

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale : Xiaomi Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन को मात्र 13,499 रुपये में खरीदें

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64मेगापिक्सल के साथ Geekbench और TENAA लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट, 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Navratri 2019: नवरात्री WhatsApp Stickers स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Lava A1200 फोन 7 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ 1,250 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
News
Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC
OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year
UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects
Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

News

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019