OnePlus forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions last week, alongside their mid-year refresh OnePlus 7T. The Chinese company entered this new product category in India to start with, and going forward, it plans to take the OnePlus TVs to other regions as well. After the launch, speaking to BGR India about the future of new television category, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus mentioned that India launch of OnePlus TV is the first step. They also have plans for other regions as well, but the dates are still not clear.

“Launching in India is the first step, and looking forward we are going to launch in other regions as well,” said Lau. “But the exact of those launching in different regions are still not clear.”

At present, the company is manufacturing these OnePlus TVs in China, but the India manufacturing plans are also in the pipeline. That said, the company hasn’t finalized any manufacturing partner for India, but said, “we are still in the process of the conversation.”

“The first batch of the OnePlus TV are manufactured in China, but we are soon going to do manufacturing in India, so hopefully by towards the end of the year or only next year we are going to have TV made in India,” said Lau.

Apart from the OnePlus flagship smartphones, the Chinese company had previously experimented with a mid-range device, the OnePlus X, in 2016. While the device was decent, the company decided to ditch the lineup anyway to focus on just one ‘true flagship’. So when the OnePlus TV finally launched, the obvious question we wanted to ask that why the shift in strategy. To which, Lau replied that the company wanted to provide internet ecosystem for the future, besides smartphones.

“Yes, previously we mentioned that we want to focus on making smartphones, but also at this time we want to have something prepared for what’s going to happen in the future in 10 years. So after very thoughtful consideration and long soul searching, we believe that we want to provide this kind of internet ecosystem for the future. And the first coming from OnePlus, besides smartphones, should be the TV” said Lau.