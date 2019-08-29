comscore OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS that is faster and more efficient
News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS that is faster and more efficient

News

With the expected launch just weeks away, a number of leaks regarding the specifications of the smart TV have surfaced online. In addition to these leaks, OnePlus has revealed some new information about the upcoming product about OnePlus TV.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 6:01 PM IST
oneplus-tv-55-inch-teaser

Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is all set to launch its first smart television in the Indian market in the coming weeks. With the expected launch just weeks away, a number of leaks regarding the specifications of the smart TV have surfaced online. In addition to these leaks, OnePlus has revealed some new information about the upcoming product in a new report. According to the report, OnePlus TV will run a modified version of Android TV OS. The company claimed that this modified version of Android TV will be faster and more efficient than the stock version.

OnePlus TV software details

According to a report by India Today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the company is working hard on improving Android TV. Lau stated that the company has made some changes in its version of Android TV. OnePlus also stated that is has focused on offering a premium software experience that is smooth and feature-rich. Lau stated that the company has focused on its philosophy behind Oxygen OS to craft the software for the smart TV. It will be feature-rich, clean, and fast while offering a neat experience.

OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch

Also Read

OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch

Lau revealed that making changes to Android TV OS is “more challenging” than making changes on traditional Android. OnePlus has worked with Google to make improvements and optimizations that are likely to be part of the core software. Lau believes that Google will use the improvements done by OnePlus and integrate them into the core Android TV OS. This likely means that OnePlus will possibly help Android TV transform into a faster, and more responsive software.

However, OnePlus is also likely to offer more improvements to its users that will be limited to OnePlus TV. One such feature that Lau highlighted is the seamless integration between smart television and OnePlus smartphones. This means that users will be able to do searches on their OnePlus TV with their OnePlus smartphones.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war

News

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war
Huawei Mate 30 Series may not be certified to use Android

News

Huawei Mate 30 Series may not be certified to use Android
OnePlus 7 Android 10 update to roll out on September 3

News

OnePlus 7 Android 10 update to roll out on September 3

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने गेमिंग के शौकीनों के लिए लॉन्च की Mediapad M6 Turbo Edition टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने गेमिंग के शौकीन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft Edition, जानें क्या है खास

Realme अपनी नई सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स 4 सितंबर को करेगा लॉन्च, Realme Q इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हो सकता है पेश

Redmi TV 70-inch 4K HDR display के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, भारतीय रुपये के हिसाब से 38 हजार है कीमत

Redmi ने लेटेस्ट लैपटॉप RedmiBook 14 को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India