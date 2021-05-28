OnePlus recently introduced a 40-inch smart TV in its Y1 series in India. Now, the company is expected to launch yet another one under the U1 smart TV called the OnePlus TV U1S, which is scheduled to take place on June 10. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G to come with Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

Ahead of the official launch, we have new details on the price and the possible specs the smart TV could get. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS from Oppo for its smartphones

OnePlus TV U1S price, specs leaked

As per the tipster Yogesh (via MySmartPrice), the OnePlus TV U1S is expected to fall in the mid-range price segment and range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000. The TV is expected to come in three screen sizes: the 50-inch model could fall under Rs 36,000, the 55-inch model could be under Rs 42,999, and the 65-inch is likely to come under Rs 59,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch and more

With this, the new OnePlus TV is most likely to compete with the likes of the Redmi smart TVs. However, it should be noted that there is nothing concrete about the price and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The OnePlus TV U1S is expected to come with a MediaTek chip, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the TV is expected to come with a 4K screen resolution along with HDR 10+, HLG, and MEMC support. It could get a 95 per cent screen-t0-body ratio. Additionally, the OnePlus TV U1S is expected to be based on DLED (direct LED) panel and come with support for a 60Hz refresh rate, brightness levels of 300 nits, 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and more.

Other details include OxygenOS based on Android 10, physical webcam support for the 65-inch variant, and more.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will also launch alongside the TV on June 10. The phone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, 64-megapixel rear cameras, an AMOLED display, and more. It is confirmed to go on sale on June 16, via Amazon India.