OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale, reveals Amazon India

OnePlus TV with 55-inch QLED panel is expected to launch in India sometime this month. Ahead of its launch, Amazon is teasing its availability during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Here is what you need to know.

OnePlus TV has become one of the most anticipated launches in the country right now. The flagship smartphone killer is entering into the TV segment and is expected to disrupt the status quo. While we are yet to hear about the official launch of OnePlus TV, it seems we finally know when it will go on sale. Amazon India has revealed that OnePlus TV will be available during the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon India has not announced the official date for Great Indian Festival sale yet. However, the sale has been used as a platform to launch new products in the past. Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale will start on September 29. The Great Indian Festival Sale is expected to be held around the same time. The teaser alone should not be taken as a confirmation for the launch of OnePlus TV in India. However, previous leaks have tipped September 26 as the launch date for the product.

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau, will feature a 55-inch QLED panel

OnePlus TV is expected to launch sometime this month and the launch event might be held days before Great Indian Festival sale. The TV is expected to arrive as a premium offering that will take on Samsung, Sony and not Xiaomi’s Mi TV range. Ahead of its launch, some of the key features of the television have already been confirmed by the company.

The company first teased the remote for its TV with a brushed metal finish similar to Apple TV remote. Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, recently teased the TV with a kevlar back finish. The teaser image posted on Twitter showed kevlar back finish and a metal stand that seems to offer a textured finish.

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor for ‘best-in-class’ image quality

The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that OnePlus TV will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Amazon India landing page shows it will include eight speakers for a combined audio output of 50 watts. We also know that it will feature a 55-inch QLED screen and use a custom designed Gamma color magic processor. It will run a custom version of Android TV operating system and might offer Alexa integration as well.

