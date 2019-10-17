comscore OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores
News

OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores

News

The OnePlus TV Q1 comes with a price label of Rs 69,900 via Amazon India. The smart TV will soon be available for purchase via Reliance Digital stores.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 11:12 AM IST
OnePlus TV Q1 Series (1)

The OnePlus TV is already available for purchase via Amazon.in. The company’s OnePlus TV Q1 series will also be available via Reliance Digital stores in the coming days. The Twitter post of the Reliance Digital says “To all the @OnePlus_IN fans, hold on to your excitement just a little more! The exclusive OnePlus TV launch event at Reliance Digital is only 2 days away. Stay Tuned.” The OnePlus TV Q1 comes with a price label of Rs 69,900 via Amazon India. The more premium version of the OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 99,900.

OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro features

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are mostly similar when it comes to the internal hardware. The Q1 Pro offers a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.


Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. The difference between both the OnePlus TVs is that the Q1 only comes with four speakers in the soundbar.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The smart TVs feature a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. The devices come with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. The Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos tech. The Android TVs will also come with a custom version of Android TV 9.0 with updates for three years.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 11:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing for subscribers
News
Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing for subscribers
Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23

News

Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23

Realme 5 currently available for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart and Realme.com

Deals

Realme 5 currently available for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart and Realme.com

Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback as an all-electric two-wheeler

News

Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback as an all-electric two-wheeler

Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 retail box surfaces online

News

Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 retail box surfaces online

Most Popular

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores

Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing for subscribers

Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23

Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback as an all-electric two-wheeler

Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 retail box surfaces online

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores

News

OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores
OnePlus is set to introduce a one-handed mode soon

News

OnePlus is set to introduce a one-handed mode soon
42 percent of premium TVs sold on Amazon India were OnePlus TV

Smart TVs

42 percent of premium TVs sold on Amazon India were OnePlus TV
OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting Android 10 update

News

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting Android 10 update

हिंदी समाचार

AMAZON GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL SALE 2019 का आज आखिरी दिन: ये 5 हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Meizu 16T स्मार्टफोन होम मार्केट चीन में 23 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Tata Sky यूजर्स को अब 12 रुपये प्रति महीने में मिलेंगे ये पॉप्युलर चैनल्स

Nubia Red Magic 3S आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 35,999 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

Tecno Spark 4 Review : डीसेंट परफॉर्मेंस और एवरेज कैमरे वाला बजट स्मार्टफोन

News

OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores
News
OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores
Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing for subscribers

News

Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing for subscribers
Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23

News

Meizu 16T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to launch on October 23
Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback as an all-electric two-wheeler

News

Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback as an all-electric two-wheeler
Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 retail box surfaces online

News

Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 retail box surfaces online