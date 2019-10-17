OnePlus TV will soon be available via Reliance Digital stores

The OnePlus TV is already available for purchase via Amazon.in. The company’s OnePlus TV Q1 series will also be available via Reliance Digital stores in the coming days. The Twitter post of the Reliance Digital says “To all the @OnePlus_IN fans, hold on to your excitement just a little more! The exclusive OnePlus TV launch event at Reliance Digital is only 2 days away. Stay Tuned.” The OnePlus TV Q1 comes with a price label of Rs 69,900 via Amazon India. The more premium version of the OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 99,900.

OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro features

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are mostly similar when it comes to the internal hardware. The Q1 Pro offers a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. The difference between both the OnePlus TVs is that the Q1 only comes with four speakers in the soundbar.

The smart TVs feature a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. The devices come with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. The Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos tech. The Android TVs will also come with a custom version of Android TV 9.0 with updates for three years.