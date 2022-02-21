comscore OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge to go on sale today in India
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will go on sale today at 12 pm: Check details

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge run on Google’s Android 11 TV operating system along with Google Assistant support. The TVs come with OxygenPlay 2.0 content aggregation platform.

OnePlus launched two smart TVs: OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India. Both the smart TVs will go on sale today at 12 pm across the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. The highlights of the two smart TVs include Google’s Android TV 11, come with Dolby Audio support and an auto low latency mode (ALLM). Also Read - Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge India pricing, sale offers

OnePlus TVY1S 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,499 and the 43-inch variant is price at Rs 26,999. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 27,999. They will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499

Here are the sale offers available on the two smart TVs:

  1. Axis bank customers can avail instant bank discounts of Rs 2000 and 2500 upon purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch and 43-inch variants with no cost EMI up to 9 months.
  2. Axis bank customers can also avail instant bank discounts of Rs 2000 upon purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch with no cost EMI up to 9 months.
  3. The above-mentioned offer on OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is applicable across OnePlus Experience stores, OnePlus.in as well as offline partner stores, while the above-mentioned offer for OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch is available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as OnePlus Experience Stores.
  4. Customers can avail the above offers starting on 21 February until 28 February 2022.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Specifications

Both the newly launched TVs come in two size variants: 32-inch and 43-inch. OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a HD resolution and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with a full HD resolution. Both the TVs come with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG format support. They also come with a TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Both the TVs run Google’s Android 11 TV operating system along with Google Assistant support. The TVs come with OxygenPlay 2.0 content aggregation platform. The Smart Manager allows users to control many of its functions, it alco comes with OnePlus Connect 2.0 support.

OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a 20W full-range stereo speaker setup and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with a 24W full-range stereo speaker set. They come with a Game Mode that activates ALLM, which the company claims will provide an immersive experience.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 5GHz band support, Bluetooth support. The TVs come with Kids Mode, Eye Comfort Mode and digital wellbeing

  Published Date: February 21, 2022 11:30 AM IST

