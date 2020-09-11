OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; how to watch

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just teamed up with Vice Media to launch a new documentary online. As previously noted, this documentary is called “United by Hope” and it is completely shot on OnePlus devices. The release of the documentary comes just days after the company unveiled the trailer hinting at the story. Looking at the highlights, the documentary was shot during the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19). The company also noted that this documentary shared an interwoven narrative of 12 stories while focusing on the pandemic. This documentary also talks about how the country rose to the challenge during the most trying times. Let’s check out more details about the OnePlus United by Hope documentary here. Also Read - OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster

OnePlus United by Hope documentary out; details

As previously reported, OnePlus roped in twelve people from different professions to create this documentary. This group including actors, sportspersons, doctors, rappers, gamers, and even regular individuals. The company teamed up with several popular personalities including Dinesh Karthik, Bhaichung Bhutia, Richa Chadha, and more. Other names include Dynamo, Supriya Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Raghu Karnad, David Woolley, Hanumankind, Dr. Harjit Bhatti, Abrar Bin Arub, and Shubham Dharmsktu. The documentary also traces the patch of the stories from the lockdown announcement. It cuts constantly to ensure that all the stories progress at the same time. Also Read - OnePlus could bring 8K 960fps video recording with OxygenOS 11 update

Watch: BGR Talks: Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, Founders of Nodding Head Games

The OnePlus United by Hope documentary also talks about the shift towards focusing on the less fortunate. It also talked about the transformation of the healthcare system to focus on COVID-19. The documentary also highlighted some of the most interesting instances where people stepped up to help others. These include food distribution, donation, money, helping foreigners stuck in India, and more. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Interested users can head to the OnePlus India YouTube page to catch the complete documentary here. It is also worth noting that the about 37-minute long video covers stories from across the world. Finally, OnePlus has also noted that the entire documentary was shot on various OnePlus devices.