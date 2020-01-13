comscore OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display for OnePlus 8 series | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch
News

OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

News

The new 120Hz display technology is expected to appear first on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 8:01 PM IST
OnePlus 120Hz display

OnePlus has made its 120Hz Quad HD OLED display official at an event in China. After teasing the display technology on Weibo, the Chinese company revealed more details about this screen feature for its mobile devices. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, revealed on Weibo that the technology is now officially out of the research and development phase. This could mean that OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz OLED display with Quad HD resolution. There are reports that standard OnePlus 8 will stick with 90Hz Fluid Display seen on OnePlus 7T series.

Related Stories


The details shared by the company on China’s micro-blogging platform show that the display has a native refresh rate of 120Hz. The company is also advertising a 240Hz touch sampling rate with the new display technology. OnePlus’ new display technology also has just 8.3ms of rendering time for each frame. The company is calling this new technology as Smooth Chain but the final display might have a better name. The 90Hz technology seen on OnePlus 7T series is called Fluid Display.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

By Smooth Chain, OnePlus is describing a combination of hardware and software optimization for both touch input as well as the display output chain. The company has minimized the delay between input and response from the display. This could be similar to frame rate smoothing offered in games by smartphone makers. Like TVs, the OnePlus display technology also enables support for MEMC. It stands for Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation. In simple words, MEMC is a smart algorithm that allows for frame insertion and interpolation layer.

It can process lower frame rate video up to a simulated 120 frames per second. The MEMC is handled by an independent chip on the display itself and will happen in real time. The company also claims that the panel should be accurate and is using the JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) accuracy meric and claims a value lower than 0.8. The metric says that value lower than 1 is great. The new panel is also true 10-bit and outputs a total of 1.07 billion colors.

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

The display lacks mention of HDR support at this moment. There is a possibility that OnePlus has not received certification just yet. The panel also comes with 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, up from 1024. This should help with implementation of HDR standards. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch during the second quarter of this year. OnePlus is pushing the adoption of displays with high refresh rate. The next flagship could push the display technology even further. It is, however, important to note that Asus ROG Phone II already comes with a 120Hz OLED panel.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official
News
Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official
OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

News

OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Review

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Honor 20i Android 10 update rolling out now

News

Honor 20i Android 10 update rolling out now

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

Most Popular

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap

Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official

OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

Honor 20i Android 10 update rolling out now

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap

News

OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap
OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

News

OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch
Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

News

Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones
OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

News

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Breeno Assistant in China

News

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Breeno Assistant in China

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Google, Apple और WhatsApp को दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट से नोटिस समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live match online in mobile: पहला वनडे कल दोपहर 1:30 बजे से, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

Free Microsoft Windows 10 upgrade : कल से बंद हो जाएंगी Windows 7, फ्री में ऐसे करें Window 10 अपडेट

PUBG Mobile और Street Dancer 3D मूवी के बीच साझेदारी

HDFC credit card bill payment online: मोबाइल बैंकिंग के जरिए ऐसे भरें अपना क्रेडिट कार्ड बिल

News

OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap
News
OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap
Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official

News

Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official
OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch

News

OnePlus unveils 120Hz OLED display ahead of OnePlus 8 series launch
Honor 20i Android 10 update rolling out now

News

Honor 20i Android 10 update rolling out now
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update