OnePlus has made its 120Hz Quad HD OLED display official at an event in China. After teasing the display technology on Weibo, the Chinese company revealed more details about this screen feature for its mobile devices. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, revealed on Weibo that the technology is now officially out of the research and development phase. This could mean that OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz OLED display with Quad HD resolution. There are reports that standard OnePlus 8 will stick with 90Hz Fluid Display seen on OnePlus 7T series.

The details shared by the company on China’s micro-blogging platform show that the display has a native refresh rate of 120Hz. The company is also advertising a 240Hz touch sampling rate with the new display technology. OnePlus’ new display technology also has just 8.3ms of rendering time for each frame. The company is calling this new technology as Smooth Chain but the final display might have a better name. The 90Hz technology seen on OnePlus 7T series is called Fluid Display.

By Smooth Chain, OnePlus is describing a combination of hardware and software optimization for both touch input as well as the display output chain. The company has minimized the delay between input and response from the display. This could be similar to frame rate smoothing offered in games by smartphone makers. Like TVs, the OnePlus display technology also enables support for MEMC. It stands for Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation. In simple words, MEMC is a smart algorithm that allows for frame insertion and interpolation layer.

It can process lower frame rate video up to a simulated 120 frames per second. The MEMC is handled by an independent chip on the display itself and will happen in real time. The company also claims that the panel should be accurate and is using the JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) accuracy meric and claims a value lower than 0.8. The metric says that value lower than 1 is great. The new panel is also true 10-bit and outputs a total of 1.07 billion colors.

The display lacks mention of HDR support at this moment. There is a possibility that OnePlus has not received certification just yet. The panel also comes with 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, up from 1024. This should help with implementation of HDR standards. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch during the second quarter of this year. OnePlus is pushing the adoption of displays with high refresh rate. The next flagship could push the display technology even further. It is, however, important to note that Asus ROG Phone II already comes with a 120Hz OLED panel.