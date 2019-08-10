comscore OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games Season 2 for free a day earlier
OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games Season 2 for free a day earlier: All you need to know

OnePlus has confirmed that one day before the official release, OnePlus users will get a chance to watch the much-awaited Sacred Games Season 2. Additionally, OnePlus users can watch season 2 free of cost. Check out the timing and show location details here.

  • Published: August 10, 2019 6:23 PM IST
The much-awaited “Sacred Games Season 2″ will be released on August 15. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that one day before the official release, OnePlus users will get a chance to watch the season 2 of Sacred Games. The company will be holding special premieres across 3 cities in India, for Sacred Games fans within the OnePlus community.

The Chinese phone maker has also said that this will be a screening of the first episode of Sacred Games Season 2. So, if you own a OnePlus device, you can attend this special screening completely free of charge. “The screenings will be held on August 14. Tickets will be live today from 12.00 pm onwards,” OnePlus said in a statement.

“When we announced our partnership with Netflix, we spoke about bringing unique experiences for our community and provided an incredible viewing experience on OnePlus 7 Pro with its HDR supported display. “We are happy to bring this unique experience to our community and look forward to a full house as we watch the first episode of the exciting new season of Sacred Games,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus has also shared the list of available shows across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore on the 14th of August. Here are the locations of the three cities where the show will take place:

Mumbai: PVR Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel – 7:00PM
Delhi: PVR ECX Chanakya, Chanakyapuri – 8:00PM
Bengaluru: PVR Forum Mall, Koramangala – 8:00PM

OnePlus users can also check the company’s forum page to know more about this. Notably, registrations are live now on insider.in. Besides, in May, OnePlus released two posters and a behind-the-scenes video for Sacred Games Season 2, shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

The story of the show revolves around Inspector Sartaj Singh and the gangster Gaitonde, played by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui respectively. The journey of these two characters is intertwined, and in the end they have a face-off.

With inputs from IANS

Features OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 48999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

