OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

Some OnePlus users are reporting that WhatsApp's current version (2.19.308) is drastically draining their phone's battery by 40 percent or more. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: November 11, 2019 9:24 AM IST
WhatsApp is resulting in a battery draining issue on OnePlus smartphones, multiple users reported on social media. OnePlus users reported about the same on Reddit and OnePlus forums. A few users also reported about the battery drain issue through the Google Play Store. Some of them suggest that WhatsApp‘s current version (2.19.308) is drastically draining their phone’s battery by 40 percent or more, Android Central reports.

The OnePlus devices running Android 9 Pie or Android 10 OS have reported high battery drain. The battery depletion appears to be caused by the messaging app’s version 2.19.308 and has been affected users even with limited usage of WhatsApp. It is pertinent to note that the issue is affecting OnePlus’ users whose devices are running either Android 9 or 10 — which means a large swath of OnePlus smartphones.

It doesn’t appear to be every one that uses WhatsApp on their OnePlus phones, but it does seem to be a reasonably high number of folks. Further even a few Xiaomi users are experiencing the same issue, as per the cited source. “Same issue on Redmi Note 7 running Xiaomi. EU rom,” a user reported on Reddit. “Been having the same problem on my 7T Pro. But I found that force stopping WhatsApp before I go to sleep solves the problem and it doesn’t restart by itself in the background,” a user said.

Separately, OnePlus is rumored to unveil its OnePlus 8 series sometime in Q2, 2020. The series will include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. As per a tipster, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will boast a super-smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate. If true, the flagship device will join a short lineup that includes the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 2 and a couple of devices from Sharp. That said, reports claim that in 2020 brands like Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung are ones that are likely to launch devices with 120Hz display.

With inputs from IANS

