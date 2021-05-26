comscore OnePlus uses sign language to tease new a phone: Signs of the Nord 2?
OnePlus uses sign language to tease upcoming smartphone: Signs of the Nord 2?

The OnePlus Nord 2 could launch soon in India as OnePlus has started teasing something on social media. Here are details.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus is launching something new soon, says the company on social media in a rather unconventional way – using sign language. Although there’s no teasing the product name, those keeping in touch with world of tech news can easily guess the name – the OnePlus Nord 2. In fact, OnePlus could launch a Nord CE alongside the Nord 2 this year in a bid to expand the Nord lineup. Also Read - Top OnePlus smartphones to consider buying now: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8T and more

The teaser does not reveal anything about the product but you can always peep at the leaks to figure out what’s what. This year’s successor to the Nord is getting a performance upgrade in the form of a flagship MediaTek chip. More precisely, the OnePlus is said to use the Dimensity 1200 chip that the upcoming Realme X7 Max will rely on. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40Y1 arrives in India with bezel-less screen: Price, features and more

OnePlus Nord 2 series teased

Other speculated features of the OnePlus Nord 2 are said to be a high refresh rate display – possibly a 120Hz AMOLED display with a single punch-hole camera cutout. The phone is also expected to get a 64-megapixel main rear camera but the possibility of OnePlus using a 48-megapixel sensor can’t be rolled out yet. After all, the Nord series relies on the hand-me-downs of the flagship OnePlus 9 series phones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch soon, hints new report

Along with the OnePlus Nord 2, the company is also expected to launch a Nord CE 5G – a more affordable version of the Nord. Not much is known about this one but rumours suggest this could be a much affordable offering from OnePlus. The Nord CE is supposed to be a successor to the Nord N10 5G, a phone that never arrived in India.

Hence, the Nord CE could take on the likes of the Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, and several other affordable 5G smartphones in the market.

Another rumour suggests that the Nord CE could essentially be a repurposed version of the Nord that launched last year. OnePlus has been extremely efficient with the rebranding game lately and it wouldn’t be out of place to see a refreshed old phone sell at a cheaper price. Take the OnePlus 9R as an example, a phone that is essentially a refreshed OnePlus 8T from last year.

Keep an eye for all the updates related to this mysterious OnePlus device on BGR India.

  Published Date: May 26, 2021 5:51 PM IST

