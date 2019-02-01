comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price
News

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price

News

Consumers also have option of two cases bundle, two Bullet Wireless headphones and more.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 4:00 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Bullet Wireless Valentine Offer

Image Credit: OnePlus

Ahead of Valentine’s day, OnePlus has announced a special bundle offer for buyers. The company will be offering a couple of bundle packages starring the flagship OnePlus 6T and the Bullets Wireless headset at a special combo price.

OnePlus’ first ‘You Complete Me’ bundle on offer includes OnePlus 6T with a carbon fiber protective case and Bullets Wireless headphones for a price of $628, which is a $20 discount on combined pricing. The same has been offered in Canada for CA$829.95 as oppose to CA$857.95.

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

Also Read

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

OnePlus is also offering other accessories bundles with a 5 percent discount. Consumers have an option of two cases bundle, two Bullet Wireless headphones, USB-C Cable with Headphones, case with screen protector and more. You can check the full list of discounts by clicking on the source link.

The new limited-time Valentine discount offer seems to have listed in all countries where OnePlus has an official presence. We can see the offer working in countries like US, Canada, HongKong, China, Australia, Italy and more, the offer landing page on OnePlus’ India website and few others are yet to list the same.

OnePlus 6T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845SoC, has a slightly larger 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and sports a larger 3,700mAh battery. Charging sticks to OnePlus’ popular Dash Charge standard (simply called fast charging in certain markets).

Watch Video: OnePlus 6T Hands On / First Look

Another key change in the OnePlus 6 is the omission of the 3.5mm jack; OnePlus has included a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the sales package, and has also launched its own Bullets Type-C headphones. The signature feature is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which works through the screen of the phone.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 4:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Nintendo plans smaller and cheaper Switch to boost console sales
thumb-img
Gaming
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price

New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report

National Artificial Intelligence Portal to help boost sector: Goyal

Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price

News

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price
Oppo is targeting smartwatches, smart headphones in 2019's 5G+ era: CEO

News

Oppo is targeting smartwatches, smart headphones in 2019's 5G+ era: CEO
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update
Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

हिंदी समाचार

बैटरी बनाने वाली कंपनी Energizer ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन को किया पेश

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S10+ का ऑफिशियल इमेज रेंडर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरा डिजाइन

फेसबुक के बाद अब गूगल की इंटरनल ऐप्स को एप्पल ने किया बैन

Oppo A7 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

News

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price
News
OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price
New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin

News

New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin
ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report

News

ZTE is working on a smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera: Report
National Artificial Intelligence Portal to help boost sector: Goyal

News

National Artificial Intelligence Portal to help boost sector: Goyal
Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification

News

Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification