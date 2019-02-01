OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price

Ahead of Valentine’s day, OnePlus has announced a special bundle offer for buyers. The company will be offering a couple of bundle packages starring the flagship OnePlus 6T and the Bullets Wireless headset at a special combo price.

OnePlus’ first ‘You Complete Me’ bundle on offer includes OnePlus 6T with a carbon fiber protective case and Bullets Wireless headphones for a price of $628, which is a $20 discount on combined pricing. The same has been offered in Canada for CA$829.95 as oppose to CA$857.95.

OnePlus is also offering other accessories bundles with a 5 percent discount. Consumers have an option of two cases bundle, two Bullet Wireless headphones, USB-C Cable with Headphones, case with screen protector and more. You can check the full list of discounts by clicking on the source link.

The new limited-time Valentine discount offer seems to have listed in all countries where OnePlus has an official presence. We can see the offer working in countries like US, Canada, HongKong, China, Australia, Italy and more, the offer landing page on OnePlus’ India website and few others are yet to list the same.

OnePlus 6T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845SoC, has a slightly larger 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and sports a larger 3,700mAh battery. Charging sticks to OnePlus’ popular Dash Charge standard (simply called fast charging in certain markets).

Watch Video: OnePlus 6T Hands On / First Look

Another key change in the OnePlus 6 is the omission of the 3.5mm jack; OnePlus has included a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the sales package, and has also launched its own Bullets Type-C headphones. The signature feature is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which works through the screen of the phone.