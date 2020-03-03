Smartphone maker OnePlus has just announced something brand new. However, this new thing is not its much-anticipated OnePlus 8 lineup. In fact, it is not even the power bank that the company hinted a couple of weeks back. Instead, the company has just launched a real-world multiplayer game. As part of the game, the company will allow its community members to compete against each other. Talking a look, the company has made robots that can be used to throw snowballs. The company is calling these robots, OnePlus Snowbots. In fact, the company is calling the game “OnePlus Snowbot Battle”.

OnePlus Snowbot battle announcement details

The highlight of this competition will be the fact that these OnePlus Snowbots will be connected with 5G. OnePlus community members will get a chance to control the Snowbots and then compete against others. As per the announcement, the battle will start on March 9 and go on till March 12, 2020. Taking a look at how the game works, the system will team up a player with another in a team. This team will compete with a rival team in a snowball throwing match. To clarify, a match will have a total of four Snowbots. Players need to hit other Snowbots as many times as possible to win the match.

Each player will have eight snowballs and a few minutes. The team that hits the opposition the most wins the game. As per the company, the matches will go on for 24 hours till March 12. Each member will only get once chance to play the game. Interested players will require a OnePlus account to take part in the game. All the Snowbots are real and can shoot snowballs at 120miles per hour. The actual fight will take place in Lapland, Finland.

Community members will be required to enroll in a queue list for a chance to take part in the game. However, the company is capping the queue at 2 hours so that the maximum number of users gets a chance. It is worth noting that this interactive real-world game-play is present to exhibit the capabilities of 5G.