OnePlus Watch in works, could launch with OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has been diversifying into other categories since the last year. After smart TVs and wireless earbuds, the company is now looking to sell smartwatches. In fact, OnePlus is already working on one and it will be called the OnePlus Watch. Thanks to a listing, it seems the smartwatch will launch along with the OnePlus 8T series later in the year. Specifications of the device are still under wraps. Also Read - OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements and other fixes

OnePlus has long toyed around with the idea of its own smartwatch. Back in 2016, OnePlus said it was working on a smartwatch and even completed the designs. However, the company backed out at the time probably due to the technological constraints. Same was the case for its wireless charging and water resistance features for OnePlus smartphones. All that is changing this year and a smartwatch now make sense. Also Read - How to turn OnePlus 8 series or OnePlus Nord hole punch into a battery indicator

OnePlus Watch speculations

In fact, OnePlus could easily come out with its smartwatch given that it’s sister company Oppo has done the homework. If you recall, Oppo recently launched the Oppo Watch in India starting at almost Rs 14,000. Given that OnePlus devices are closely based on Oppo and Vivo products, the smartwatch may borrow from the Oppo Watch. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see the curved display edges and Google’s Wear OS platform running on the OnePlus Watch. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Hence, you can make a few rough guesses on the features of the OnePlus Watch. OnePlus could use the same Snapdragon Wear 3100 as the Oppo Watch for SoC. On the other hand, the newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip could also debut on this one. OnePlus may also rely on Google’s Wear OS as the base operating system. However, we can expect a custom Oxygen OS-inspired skin on top with smoother animations and a minimalist UI.

In terms of positioning, the OnePlus Watch could compete with the Samsung smartwatches as well as the cheaper Apple Watch models. OnePlus this year is competing with Apple and Samsung in the flagship smartphone space. Hence, the same could be replicated for the wearable space.

While the OnePlus Watch is still just a name at the moment, there are chances of a late 2020 launch. The company usually launches the T-series upgrades to its flagship phones around this time. Hence, the Watch could accompany the upgraded smartphones. Additionally, OnePlus may also come up with cheaper Nord series smartphones later in the year.