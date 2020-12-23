OnePlus has been in the rumor mill for its first-ever smartwatch for a while now. The company recently gave us a teaser on the work it has been doing for it, however, we never knew the exact time we can see it. Now, we finally have an official confirmation on the same and we finally know that the OnePlus smartwatch will launch pretty soon. Also Read - OnePlus roasts Apple on Twitter again, Xiaomi joins the party (grab some popcorn)

OnePlus Watch launch confirmed

The OnePlus Watch will arrive in early 2021, which a few months from now. The information was made official via a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau telling us that our wish for a OnePlus smartwatch is soon to come true. The tweet was an answer to the other tweet by Lau that asked which OnePlus accessory is users' favorite and what new they expect to see.

The arrival time comes in after Lau recently threw light on its OnePlus Watch plans. In a recent interview with The Input, Lau made its smartwatch plans official and suggested that it is working with Google to improve Wear OS for better and wider device interoperability and its compatibility with Android phones and even TVs.

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Watch has been in the works since 2015 but it never saw the light of the day as the company had too many product launches to focus on. Five years later, the OnePlus Watch was back in the news when it was spotted on the IMDA certification site and its sketches were leaked.

The leaks suggested that the smartwatch is expected to come with a circular dial and run Google’s Wear OS. However, now it seems like OnePlus might not use the Wear OS entirely but top it up with its OxygenOS skin for a better experience. There are also chances it might not use Wear OS at all.

While other details remain unknown, the OnePlus Watch is likely to resemble the Oppo Watch, which runs Wear OS with ColorOS hints and is arguably one of the best. Having said that, we don’t whether or not OnePlus will follow Oppo’s path or would rather go on a different one to take on Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and even Apple.

To know more, we need to wait until OnePlus gives out more information. Hence, stay tuned.