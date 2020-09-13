OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro support pages found on OnePlus website

The “Tips & Support” pages of the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, two new Nord smartphones, and a mysterious device codenamed SS9806 have been found on OnePlus’s official website. These URLs were found by serial tipster Evan Blass over at guide.oneplus.com. These pages display the product names and model numbers of the five aforementioned devices. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G series limited Rs 3,000 discount offer deal on Amazon India: Check details

As always, these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is very much possible that OnePlus created these URLs in anticipation of a launch, but has since then abandoned the phones. The first two are obvious. The launch of OnePlus 8T is expected within the next few months. The OnePlus 8T Pro is still a bit of a mystery but past leaks have pointed towards the existence of the device. Reports also suggest that the launch of both these phones has been delayed to next year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which midrange phone is best at Rs 25,000?

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

As far as specifications go, the OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and 65W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to feature a quad rear camera system. This is set to include a 48-megapixel main camera. This will be paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster

The next two devices after the OnePlus 8T are Nord devices with the model names Nord N100 and Nord N105g. OnePlus has already stated that Nord will be a whole line-up of smartphones and not just the recently launched OnePlus Nord. There have been several leaks regarding a cheaper Nord smartphone powered by the 5G-capable Snapdragon 690 chipset.

The last device in the list is a complete mystery. It is simply codenamed SS9805 and could be a smartphone or maybe even some other device or accessory. There have been a few leaks regarding a budget OnePlus smartphone with the “Clover” moniker. This device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. Rumors of an OnePlus Watch have also been seen recently and the codename could very well belong to the same.

