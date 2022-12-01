OnePlus has officially announced that some of its devices will be getting four years of Android updates and five years of security updates starting in 2023. Rumors have it that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will also benefit from this update cycle. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Closed Beta program announced, Open Beta to roll out in two weeks

Some OnePlus models to get up to five years of updates

The OnePlus Product Head, Gary Chen, has confirmed that OnePlus will offer extended software support to selected devices. Selected models will receive four years of software updates and five years of security updates. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update in India

Furthermore, the security update will be provided in a bi-monthly manner. Now, OnePlus hasn’t explicitly revealed what devices will get the updates, but it’s easy to guess that those will be flagship models. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive its first Android 13 beta update: Carl Pei teases

With this, OnePlus is at the same level as Samsung. For the uninitiated, Samsung also offers 4 years of Android updates to its Galaxy S and A series models. And of course the foldables.

As said above, it is safe to assume that flagship and premium models like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the upcoming OnePlus 11 will support the total five-year update cycle.

Other top Android brands including Google and Oppo only offer three years of major Android updates. We aren’t sure whether Oppo will do changes to its update schedule next year, Since Oppo and OnePlus allocate shared resources.

OnePlus currently has a big launch up its sleeve. The company is gearing up for the release of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11. The device is expected to go official as early as this month.

It will come powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 So. It will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device will boast at least three cameras on the rear. The rear setup will consist of a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. OnePlus is expected to offer a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.