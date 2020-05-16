OnePlus wireless earbuds could launch in July

OnePlus is going to be the latest technology brand to enter the wireless earbuds segment very soon. According to a new report, the device will be launching in July alongside the OnePlus Z series. Interestingly, the design of the earbuds will be similar to Apple AirPods with a twist of OnePlus. Also Read - OnePlus 7T gets support for 960 fps slow motion and 4K wide-angle video in new beta update

The wireless music device is likely to be part of the Bullets series. We still don’t know much about the feature set of the earbuds but one can expect noise cancellation support to be there. Similar to several earbuds that are available out there, using adjustable silicon tips offers a better fit. It also helps in improving noise isolation. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics

Apple was questioned about the design of AirPods earlier but somehow brands find it practical enough to use. The upcoming OnePlus wireless earbud could support wireless charging, which can be done using any wireless charger. Speaking of which, OnePlus will sell the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger in only one color variant, which is White. In India it has been priced at Rs 3,990 and it is likely to start selling very soon. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed: Check features and more

The Chinese smartphone company claims that its wireless charger can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50 percent in 29 minutes. Notably, this charger can be used to charge non-OnePlus phones too, but only up to 10W, instead of 30W.

Expected OnePlus Earbuds Pricing

According to a report on PhoneArena, the wireless earbuds without active noise cancellation could be priced around $99 (approximately Rs 7,100).

If the feature does come on board, the price could be between $150 (approx Rs 10,800) to $200 (approx Rs 14,300). This will still be cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro that supports active noise cancellation, with prices starting at Rs 24,900.

