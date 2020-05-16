comscore OnePlus wireless earbuds could launch in July | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus wireless earbuds could launch in July
News

OnePlus wireless earbuds could launch in July

News

The first truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus could launch alongside the mid-range OnePlus Z series in July.

  • Published: May 16, 2020 3:37 PM IST
Apple AirPods Pro

OnePlus is going to be the latest technology brand to enter the wireless earbuds segment very soon. According to a new report, the device will be launching in July alongside the OnePlus Z series. Interestingly, the design of the earbuds will be similar to Apple AirPods with a twist of OnePlus. Also Read - OnePlus 7T gets support for 960 fps slow motion and 4K wide-angle video in new beta update

The wireless music device is likely to be part of the Bullets series. We still don’t know much about the feature set of the earbuds but one can expect noise cancellation support to be there. Similar to several earbuds that are available out there, using adjustable silicon tips offers a better fit. It also helps in improving noise isolation. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics

Apple was questioned about the design of AirPods earlier but somehow brands find it practical enough to use. The upcoming OnePlus wireless earbud could support wireless charging, which can be done using any wireless charger. Speaking of which, OnePlus will sell the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger in only one color variant, which is White. In India it has been priced at Rs 3,990 and it is likely to start selling very soon. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed: Check features and more

The Chinese smartphone company claims that its wireless charger can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50 percent in 29 minutes. Notably, this charger can be used to charge non-OnePlus phones too, but only up to 10W, instead of 30W.

Expected OnePlus Earbuds Pricing

According to a report on PhoneArena, the wireless earbuds without active noise cancellation could be priced around $99 (approximately Rs 7,100).

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

If the feature does come on board, the price could be between $150 (approx Rs 10,800) to $200 (approx Rs 14,300). This will still be cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro that supports active noise cancellation, with prices starting at Rs 24,900.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2020 3:37 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months
News
LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

News

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

News

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

News

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

News

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

News

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design
OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support

News

OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera
HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

News

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC
Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

News

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

हिंदी समाचार

लॉकडाउन के दौरान Netflix और Disney+ Hotstar को पछाड़ नंबर वन बना Zee5

चीन से कारोबार समेट भारत आएगी यह मोबाइल कंपनी, निवेश करेगी 800 करोड़ रुपये

Reliance Jio ने यूजर्स फिर दिया झटका, वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान में किया बड़ा बदलाव

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy A11 और Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन

Airtel ने चार प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, यूजर्स को मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा का फायदा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months
News
LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

News

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

News

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design
TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

News

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US
China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

News

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple