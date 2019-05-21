comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features; likely to roll out to OnePlus 6, 6T with 7 series
News

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features; likely to roll out to OnePlus 6, 6T with 7 series

News

As part of the information provided during the briefing, OnePlus revealed that all these features have been developed at its Research and Development center in Hyderabad. The company revealed that it thought long and hard about the additional features and access to services that users wanted in India.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 12:03 PM IST
OnePlus OxygenOS

OnePlus showcased a number of new software features that it was working to introduce to OxygenOS in the near future at the launch of its latest flagship smartphones in the market, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. As part of the showcase during the launch event, the company clarified that these features will be India-centric, only rolling out to OnePlus device owners in the Indian market. Recalling back the features, the company is working on a number of new things including caller identification, Work-Life balance, OnePlus Roaming and a number of other small additions. However, weeks before the launch event, OnePlus invited us to an exclusive briefing to share details about these new features.

As part of the information provided during the briefing, OnePlus revealed that all these features have been developed at its Research and Development center in Hyderabad. The company revealed that it thought long and hard about the additional features and access to services that users wanted in India. Given that OnePlus is one of the most popular brands in the premium segment, let’s recap the details of the features that the company showcased. One thing to note here is that the company noted that these features were not final and they could change before the company releases them for public testing. In addition to this, the company just showcased the screenshots of the features and we have not used them in a real software form. That being said, let’s dive in.

OnePlus Work-Life balance

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Work-Life balance 1

As previously mentioned, OnePlus is working on a number of new features including caller identification, Work-Life balance, OnePlus Roaming, and more. The big one here is the Work-Life balance feature that will (hopefully) help users gain more balance between their life and jobs. According to OnePlus, this feature lets users create work and a life presets for the smartphone where users need to select Work apps and regular Life apps along with work timings to get started.

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Work-Life balance 2

The notification panel will show what mode the user is in and accordingly stop notifications from the other set of apps. The present extends beyond app notifications and even includes Wi-Fi access point, location tracking preference and more. The feature even presents a dashboard with the number of hours spent in the work and life apps.

OnePlus Smart SMS app

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Smart SMS app 1

The company is also working on a Smart SMS app that will automatically group messages in categories to keep the interface clean while maximizing privacy. For instance, the screenshot that OnePlus provided showcased the app hiding all bank OTP messages under one category, all bank transaction related messages in a second category and lumping all the promotional messages in a third category. The company stated that it can identify about 39 categories at the time of writing. The app will also format incoming messages to surface relevant content like highlighting the timing, name, venue, and seat number if a movie ticket confirmation message arrives.

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Smart SMS app 2

Other examples include highlighting the ETA of arrival, the website for tracking in case the user receives a message from a courier. OnePlus showcased different types of messages including bills, banking, courier services, transport, and entertainment. This only left the SMS messages that were sent by family and friends. Given that this is not the Messages app from Google that comes with Pixel or other Android One-powered devices, OnePlus also added the “Copy OTP” and the “Mark read” quick actions to the notifications for incoming messages.

OnePlus Caller identification and OnePlus Roaming

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Caller ID

Caller identification is the next big feature that the company is planning to bring of OxygenOS for OnePlus devices in India. This feature is as straight forward as it sounds informing users if they are receiving a spam call. For unidentified numbers, the feature seems to provide a tag functionality asking users to flag the number after the call and it will be integrated into the system dialler. This is similar to how Truecaller works but it is integrated on system level. OnePlus Roaming is the next feature which allows an international traveler to quickly and easily purchase local data packs for the country that they just arrived in or plan to travel to next.

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Roaming

OnePlus Cricket Scores and roll out details

OnePlus OxygenOS India features Cricket Scores

Last feature that OnePlus showed was “Cricket Scores” that will be integrated into the OnePlus Shelf. This feature will provide updates on the cricket scores with the help of ESPNcricinfo. The company revealed that the Cricket Scores feature is expected to roll out this month while rest of the features will roll out as part of an Open Beta in June. Given that OnePlus 7 Series just launched and the briefing happened just before the launch event, one can assume that these features will come with the OnePlus 7 series

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

However, the Open Beta part makes us think that OnePlus will first roll it out to the existing OnePlus 6 and 6T devices (unless it opens the Open Beta program for OnePlus 7 series almost immediately after the launch.) Regardless, the company is expected to roll these new features to its OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T devices in the future.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update
News
Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update
Nokia smartphones get discounts up to Rs 6,000 in India

Deals

Nokia smartphones get discounts up to Rs 6,000 in India

Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns

News

Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features

WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support

News

WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support

Sponsored

Most Popular

Canon EOS RP Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update

Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features

WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M30 sale at 12PM today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 sale at 12PM today
Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India

News

Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India
OnePlus 7 Pro teardown shows off the pop-up selfie camera mechanism

News

OnePlus 7 Pro teardown shows off the pop-up selfie camera mechanism

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 में होगा 960fps स्लो-मोशन रिकॉर्डिंग फीचर, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Airtel Prepaid यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, अब मिलेगा 400MB डेली एक्स्ट्रा डाटा

भारत में OnePlus 6 और 6T यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगा नए OxygenOS अपडेट

लॉन्च से पहले Honor 20 Pro के कैमरा सेंपल हुए लीक, स्मार्टफोन आज होना है लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Leaked : बड़ी बैटरी और कलर डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Mi Band 4

News

Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update
News
Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update
Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns

News

Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns
OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features
WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support

News

WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support
What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei

News

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei