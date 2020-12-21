comscore OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus working on its smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google, confirms CEO
News

OnePlus working on its smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google, confirms CEO

News

OnePlus is working on its smartwatch, as confirmed by its CEO. Additionally, the company is also working on the Wear OS platform with Google.

Oppo Watch

Representational Image: Oppo Watch

A couple of months ago, OnePlus teased its attempt at doing a smartwatch back when it was still a fairly new entity in the smartphone market. While the post hinted at a new OnePlus Watch from the company, those claims were soon dismissed. However, in a fresh report, the company’s CEO has now clarified that it is still working on its smartwatch. Moreover, the company is also working on the Wear OS platform with Google, a point that is completely unrelated to the smartwatch. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series to come with Leica lens hinting at major camera improvements

The CEO Pete Lau confirmed the above two developments to The Input in an interview, hinting that a OnePlus Watch could be on the cards for a possible launch in 2021. Lau shared no release date or specifications on the Watch, which again hints towards a launch that’s not happening anytime soon. After all, OnePlus starts teasing and revealing information about its new products from almost a month before the actual launch. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

OnePlus Watch with Wear OS?

Before your mind races to places, you should know that Lau has made it absolutely clear that the OnePlus Watch and Wear OS projects are completely unrelated. The company wants the watch to be a part of its IoT ecosystem in a way that it communicates seamlessly with the TV, phone and other smart devices. For that, the company is working with Google to make deep system-level integration possible. Also Read - OnePlus 7th anniversary sale: Discount offers on OnePlus phones, TVs and more

OnePlus

The original teaser post on the OnePlus Watch.

“Wear OS definitely has room to improve,” Lau said. “What we’re trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google’s side as well, so this is the direction that we’re trying to develop, but we don’t have more than we can share on that right now.”

Lau isn’t confirming Google’s platform although he isn’t denying a possibility. After all, why would a company work on a smartwatch platform and then not use it in one of its products? OnePlus has long relied on Google’s software products and has worked with it to improve the experience. A case in point is its smartphones and smart TVs.

OnePlus’ parent company Oppo came up with a Wear OS-powered smartwatch earlier this year, called the Oppo Watch. The Oppo Watch uses the Wear OS platform but infuses some of Oppo’s ColorOS elements into the mix to make the experience different. It is possible that OnePlus could do the same, given that it borrows highly from Oppo products. The OnePlus Watch could eventually run on the same Wear OS platform but may bring some Oxygen OS elements as well.

All we can do now is wait for OnePlus to give out an official announcement regarding the OnePlus Watch. Its cousin firm, Realme, is coming up with two smartwatches in India this week at varied price points, called the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2020 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google
News
OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google
Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo X60 specifications listed ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Vivo X60 specifications listed ahead of official launch

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices

News

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices

LG Rollable could launch in June next year

Mobiles

LG Rollable could launch in June next year

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google

Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo X60 specifications listed ahead of official launch

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices

LG Rollable could launch in June next year

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google

News

OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google
OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means

News

OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means
Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

News

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed
Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

News

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals
OnePlus anniversary sale: Discount offers on OnePlus smartphones, TVs

News

OnePlus anniversary sale: Discount offers on OnePlus smartphones, TVs

हिंदी समाचार

YouTube टेस्ट कर रहा नया फीचर, ऑफलाइन वीडियो को भी कर सकेंगे शेयर

WhatsApp पर आए वर्क फ्रॉम होम जॉब वाले मैसेज के जाल में न फसें, लग सकती है चपत, ऐसे बचें

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई Vivo X60 और Vivo X60 Pro की तस्वीरें, ये होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme X7 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ थाईलैंड में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकती है ट्रिपल फोल्डिंग और ट्रांसपैरेंट डिस्प्ल वाले फोन

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google
News
OnePlus working on smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google
Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch
Vivo X60 specifications listed ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Vivo X60 specifications listed ahead of official launch
Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices

News

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices
LG Rollable could launch in June next year

Mobiles

LG Rollable could launch in June next year

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers