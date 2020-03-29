comscore OnePlus X could finally make a return this year with new name
OnePlus X could finally make a return this year with new name

The OnePlus X brought signature features of a OnePlus device with metal and glass design in a package that was considerably affordable.

  Published: March 29, 2020 2:19 PM IST
OnePlus has managed to create a niche following for its “flagship killer” smartphones around the world. The company has been launching only flagship smartphones every year for the past two years, but it is still catering to a segment belonging to a niche audience. While OnePlus has been focusing mainly on mid-range premium devices in the form of its flagship killers in the past few years, it released a one-off device in the form of OnePlus X in late 2015.

The OnePlus X brought signature features of a OnePlus device with metal and glass design in a package that was considerably affordable. The smartphone belonged to the mid-range segment, a segment that contributes a large number of smartphone shipments. And now it seems that OnePlus may be planning to bring back the budget OnePlus X series of smartphone. But it will apparently do so in a different name. Max Weinbach tweeted, “I was told that @oneplus is revamping the OnePlus X under a new series…”

This could mean that OnePlus is essentially looking at the releasing a OnePlus 8 Lite smartphone. According to rumors this budge smartphone could have a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could also sport a MediaTek processor and a triple-camera setup on the back. What we do know is that the company is releasing OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Pro renders leak; details

The renders in question were leaked by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog. Now, let’s inspect the leaked renders for a comprehensive look at the design. First up, we get that long-rumored punch hole camera on the top left corner of the display. The smartphone continues to feature the thin speaker grill on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. Moving to the back, we see the quad-camera setup on the smartphone. Here, three cameras are aligned in a vertical line as noticed on OnePlus 7T Pro. The fourth camera sensor is located on the left of the camera sensor. One can also see a dual-tone LED flash unit with some kind of focus unit below the fourth camera.

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

Rear panel comes with the new OnePlus logo towards the middle, right below the vertical camera unit. In addition, the company has also added its branding towards the bottom of the panel. The renders also showcase the alert slider and power button on the right side and the volume rocker on the left side. The bottom of the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and mono speaker grill.

Taking a look at the leaks, 8 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, we will get Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, and three more rear sensors. Other features include IP86 waterproof rating, 4,510mAh battery, 30W wired and wireless charging, and up to 12GB RAM.

  Published Date: March 29, 2020 2:19 PM IST

