OnePlus, Xiaomi products sell despite anti-China sentiments

Rising tensions amidst neighboring countries India and China have gotten worse within the last few days after a border clash between the countries. The clash led to many Indians taking to social media and vowing to boycott all products and services from China. We saw the #BoycotttChinaProducts tag quickly trend in the country. However, a new report shows that despite the viral anti-China sentiment, many Indians still preferred Chinese products and that recent sales of Chinese electronics haven’t really taken a hit so far. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series: The company is looking for testers to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

Amidst the many sales on E-commerce websites in the country, two of the products going on sale this week were the OnePlus 8 series and the Mi NoteBook 14 series. As per a report by Quint, the sales ended in both the products from Chinese companies being sold out. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve official global launch expected soon

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 19

OnePlus 8 series sold out

OnePlus had earlier sold out the first batch of its latest flagship devices. The report mentioned that even on the recent sale that took place on June 18, OnePlus sold out all units in the OnePlus 8 sale. A likely reason for the popularity of OnePlus phones in the country is because the phones provide a premium flagship expensive. Moreover, they cost lesser than an Apple or Flagship phone. Also Read - 52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 sold out

Meanwhile, Xiaomi, another Chinese brand is the number one smartphone seller in the country. It also recently launched its first series of laptops in the country with the Mi NoteBook 14 series, the first sale for which took place recently on June 17. The report mentions that a source close to the company revealed that the sale received an overwhelming response and that the laptops were sold out in a short period of time. A second batch of the Mi NoteBooks will also soon go on sale and could likely receive a similar response.

In other news, a total of 52 Chinese applications were reported by Indian intelligence agencies to the government over concerns of security. The concern raised is that the applications in question end up extracting a huge amount of private data and sending this outside India. The list of applications includes popular tools that are used by lots of people in the country. These Chinese apps include TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Xender, and Clean Master, among many others.

Story Timeline