OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV launched in India at Rs 39,999

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is available for Rs 39,999. It will go on sale starting December 13 (12pm) on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV launched in India at Rs 39,999

OnePlus on Friday launched a 55-inch screen variant of its OnePlus TV Y1S Pro model. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is a 55-inch 4K TV powered by Android TV 10 and comes with support for 1 billion colours. The screen supports multiple high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+ and HLG. In addition, the screen supports MEMC tech, which interpolates additional frames to enhance the visual experience.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV price and availability:

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is available for Rs 39,999. It will go on sale starting December 13 (12pm) on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels including OnePlus Experience Stores as well as major offline partner stores. OnePlus says it will offer Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank transactions (Credit Card Full Swipe, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI) until December 25.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV specifications:

The 55-inch screen includes a Gamma Engine for improving image quality in real time. In addition, the display supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. Powered by Android TV 10 platform, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC), 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Software is Android TV 10. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Chromecast. The TV comes with 24W speakers and support for Dolby Audio for a surround sound experience. The TV also supports connectivity with the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro, and can be controlled with the OnePlus Watch.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 is coming soon. The company confirmed the phone while teasing that it will be among the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones that will dominate the flagship phone market in 2023. Now, OnLeaks has collaborated with GadgetGang to showcase the ‘official’ image of the OnePlus 11. As per image, the smartphone will come with a huge rear camera hump placed like a semi-circle.

The bump has a glossy finish while the back panel seems to have a OnePlus 10 Pro-like finish. One can also see the Hasselblad branding at the back and the presence of an alert slider on the left edge, along with the power button. Furthermore, the render confirms that OnePlus 11 will be available in Matte Black and Glossy Green colour options.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2022 8:58 PM IST
