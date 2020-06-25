comscore OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India website
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Amazon India listing page goes live: All you need to know

The upcoming affordable OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord phone's 'Notify Me' page is now live on Amazon India site.

  • Published: June 25, 2020 9:22 AM IST
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord has now been listed on the Amazon India website. The upcoming affordable OnePlus phone’s ‘Notify Me’ page is now live on Amazon.in. The top image says that if you “click on the ‘Notify Me’ button, you will stand a chance to win exciting cashback prizes.” Additionally, you will also get a notification whenever there is new information. The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord India launch is widely expected to take place on July 10.

The brand is yet to officially confirm both the India launch date and the name of the latest OnePlus phone. The listing doesn’t reveal any information, apart from the launch teaser. The listing does mention that they will soon reveal the official name of OnePlus Z and for that, you need to follow OnePlus Lite Z Thing Instagram account. One of the images that OnePlus leaked yesterday, hints that the new affordable series will be called OnePlus Nord.

Until now, OnePlus has only confirmed it will launch the budget phone in July, which is next month. One of the teasers posted on OnePlus Lite Z Thing Instagram account suggests a light blue color launch. Besides, the brand has said that the new phones will offer premium, flagship experience. This further suggests that the company might not compromise features in a big way.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications, price

The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is rumored to be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Z is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India website.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 9:22 AM IST

