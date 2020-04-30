comscore OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design: Check details
News

OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design: Check details

News

The leaked image suggests that the OnePlus Z will have a flat display design and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 4:43 PM IST
OnePlus Z

A few weeks back, the OnePlus 8 series was made official. Now, the company is soon expected to launch a more affordable version of the OnePlus 8 series. It is said to launch the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z in July this year. Ahead of the launch, the alleged hands-on image of the smartphone has surfaced online. The leaked image suggests that the OnePlus Z will have a flat display design.

The handset could offer a punch-hole display and the cut-out will be placed in the center. The image (shared by True-Tech) also suggests that the OnePlus Z will feature an in-display fingerprint reader. This also means the upcoming OnePlus phone will have an OLED panel. It is likely to offer support for a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

As per previous reports, the OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z is widely expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. Comparatively, the recently launched 8 and 8 Pro pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is expected to offer at least a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will likely run Android 10 out of the box. It might be available with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

How to pre-book OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon India: Check price, offers

Also Read

How to pre-book OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon India: Check price, offers

The OnePlus Z is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. This might include a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.  The Lite version is rumored to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z price could be launched under Rs 30,000 price segment.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 4:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
News
WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design

News

OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design
OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India
OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

News

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India
OnePlus reveals India price of Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

News

OnePlus reveals India price of Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger
OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details

News

OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Infinix Hot 9 Pro जल्द ही होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरा और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस

TikTok एप को अब तक 20 करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड, भारत में सबसे ज्यादा यूजर

बिना इंटरनेट के भी होगी छात्रों की पढ़ाई, DTH पर चलेंगी क्लासेस

Nokia जल्द ही दो नए फीचर फोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
News
WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price
Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications
Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

News

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service