OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design: Check details

A few weeks back, the OnePlus 8 series was made official. Now, the company is soon expected to launch a more affordable version of the OnePlus 8 series. It is said to launch the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z in July this year. Ahead of the launch, the alleged hands-on image of the smartphone has surfaced online. The leaked image suggests that the OnePlus Z will have a flat display design.

The handset could offer a punch-hole display and the cut-out will be placed in the center. The image (shared by True-Tech) also suggests that the OnePlus Z will feature an in-display fingerprint reader. This also means the upcoming OnePlus phone will have an OLED panel. It is likely to offer support for a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

As per previous reports, the OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z is widely expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. Comparatively, the recently launched 8 and 8 Pro pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is expected to offer at least a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will likely run Android 10 out of the box. It might be available with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus Z is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. This might include a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The Lite version is rumored to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z price could be launched under Rs 30,000 price segment.