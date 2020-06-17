OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system

OnePlus is going to make its comeback in the mid-range segment with a bang. According to reports, the upcoming device from the brand could get a quad camera setup at the back. This was shared by known tipster Max J which suggests OnePlus is going for the kill with the Z series. Also Read - OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

The company has mostly jumped into the flagship category with the OnePlus 8 series this year. So it probably makes sense for them to add a phone in the lower segment to attract higher sales volumes. The Z series is shaping up to a competent product. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB RAM. With this processor it will offer support for 5G connectivity.

It might get a smaller 6.4-inch screen size but with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Z could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp charging. Going by these details, and the addition of quad-camera setup, we're hoping the Z series doesn't go above the Rs 25,000 segment. This will become clearer when we get to know the sensor for the cameras.

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch lower-priced phones in India. OnePlus is one of the most popular brands in India when it comes to the best mid-range premium phones. Now, the brand has plans to offer more affordable phones in India. In an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed this news. The Chinese company is currently offering phones above Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Lau also asserted that the brand also wants to explore new product categories other than phones. Last year, OnePlus launched its first smart TV, and it already offers audio products like neckband earphones. Lau didn’t reveal any information on what all categories he was referring to. In the future, we could expect it to launch wearables too as this is the latest category that several brands are targeting in India.