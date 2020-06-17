comscore OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system
News

OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system

News

OnePlus chief has talked about launching phones in the sub 30K segment in India, and the Z series is shaping up to be that product.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 7:36 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

OnePlus is going to make its comeback in the mid-range segment with a bang. According to reports, the upcoming device from the brand could get a quad camera setup at the back. This was shared by known tipster Max J which suggests OnePlus is going for the kill with the Z series. Also Read - OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

The company has mostly jumped into the flagship category with the OnePlus 8 series this year. So it probably makes sense for them to add a phone in the lower segment to attract higher sales volumes. The Z series is shaping up to a competent product. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB RAM. With this processor it will offer support for 5G connectivity. Also Read - OnePlus could soon help users find public charging points

It might get a smaller 6.4-inch screen size but with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Z could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp charging. Going by these details, and the addition of quad-camera setup, we’re hoping the Z series doesn’t go above the Rs 25,000 segment. This will become clearer when we get to know the sensor for the cameras. Also Read - OnePlus Z may launch as ‘Nord by OnePlus’; here is everything we know

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch lower-priced phones in India. OnePlus is one of the most popular brands in India when it comes to the best mid-range premium phones. Now, the brand has plans to offer more affordable phones in India. In an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed this news. The Chinese company is currently offering phones above Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Lau also asserted that the brand also wants to explore new product categories other than phones. Last year, OnePlus launched its first smart TV, and it already offers audio products like neckband earphones. Lau didn’t reveal any information on what all categories he was referring to. In the future, we could expect it to launch wearables too as this is the latest category that several brands are targeting in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 7:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
News
AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

Acer One 14 Windows laptop launched: Price in India, features

Laptops

Acer One 14 Windows laptop launched: Price in India, features

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Most Popular

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details
OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back
Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Features

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market
Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications
OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook यूजर्स अब पॉलिटिकल ऐड को कर सकेंगे ऑफ

हाइक ने जारी किया Hikeland, अब 'वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग' और 'वीडियो कॉलिंग' होगी साथ

दमदार Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में 64,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

शाओमी Redmi K40 स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 33 वॉट का चार्जर

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview
Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

News

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
News
AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details
OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back
Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview
Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers