comscore OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online
News

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

News

OnePlus has launched two handsets of its OnePlus 8 series in March. Now, reports are coming that the company is working on a premium mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone.

  • Published: June 7, 2020 3:34 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

It is rumored that OnePlus is working on launching a premium mid-range phone called OnePlus Z. For weeks, it was reported that it would be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 chipset; however, the latest reports indicate that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC could replace it. Now, a new report reveals that the OnePlus Z smartphone could make its debut during the second week of July, in addition to listing most of its key specs. Also Read - OnePlus Z hardware spotted in Geekbench listing

Recently, the alleged OnePlus Z was seen on the Geekbench benchmark platform. Thanks to this listing, the reports affirming the replacement of the Mediatek hardware platform by Qualcomm’s premium SD765G SoC have gained more corroboration. Now, the new leaked spec sheet that appeared on Twitter also claims that Qualcomm’s SoC will power the phone. Also Read - OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch

According to this leak, the company intends to launch its new OnePlus Z during the second week of July. However, it also adds that this unveil date could be postponed depending on the situation. The source suggests that this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Since, there is no concrete evidence to prove its authenticity. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 leaked render revealed, to be a 5G-enabled competitor to OnePlus Z

OnePlus Z Leaked features and specifications

As per the collective information of latest leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16-megapixel front camera. The back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. The rear camera setup will be assisted by a laser autofocus unit.

The aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset will be accompanied by 8GB or 12GB of RAM in LPDDR4X format. Moving on to talk about its internal storage, it will be available in options with 128GB or 256GB capacity. The phone will run the latest Android 10 operating system under the manufacturer’s OxygenOS 10 customization layer.

OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch

Also Read

OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch

The OnePlus Z device could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charge technology through its USB-C port. At the moment, there is no information on the specific price of the OnePlus Z variants. However, it is rumored that its price would be in the range of $450 (around Rs. 34,000). Lastly, it will be available in three color options, including black, blue, and white.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2020 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online
Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

News

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

News

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

News

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

News

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online
OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review
iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works

News

iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro getting new OxygenOS updates with improvements

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro getting new OxygenOS updates with improvements

हिंदी समाचार

Vu भारत में 10 जून को लॉन्च करेगा Smart TV, जानें डिटेल्स

Reliance jio यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी : 1 साल का Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल रहा है फ्री

Tata Sky 70 लाख यूजर्स को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कम करेगी अपनी कीमतें, जानें डिटेल्स

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online
Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India
OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

News

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online
Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

News

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499
Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

News

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad