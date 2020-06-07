OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

It is rumored that OnePlus is working on launching a premium mid-range phone called OnePlus Z. For weeks, it was reported that it would be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 chipset; however, the latest reports indicate that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC could replace it. Now, a new report reveals that the OnePlus Z smartphone could make its debut during the second week of July, in addition to listing most of its key specs. Also Read - OnePlus Z hardware spotted in Geekbench listing

Recently, the alleged OnePlus Z was seen on the Geekbench benchmark platform. Thanks to this listing, the reports affirming the replacement of the Mediatek hardware platform by Qualcomm's premium SD765G SoC have gained more corroboration. Now, the new leaked spec sheet that appeared on Twitter also claims that Qualcomm's SoC will power the phone.

According to this leak, the company intends to launch its new OnePlus Z during the second week of July. However, it also adds that this unveil date could be postponed depending on the situation. The source suggests that this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Since, there is no concrete evidence to prove its authenticity.

OnePlus Z Leaked features and specifications

As per the collective information of latest leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16-megapixel front camera. The back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. The rear camera setup will be assisted by a laser autofocus unit.

The aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset will be accompanied by 8GB or 12GB of RAM in LPDDR4X format. Moving on to talk about its internal storage, it will be available in options with 128GB or 256GB capacity. The phone will run the latest Android 10 operating system under the manufacturer’s OxygenOS 10 customization layer.

The OnePlus Z device could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charge technology through its USB-C port. At the moment, there is no information on the specific price of the OnePlus Z variants. However, it is rumored that its price would be in the range of $450 (around Rs. 34,000). Lastly, it will be available in three color options, including black, blue, and white.